Assassin's Creed boss Marc-Alexis Cote leaves as Ubisoft passes franchise to new leaders

The man responsible for the creative vision of the Assassin's Creed franchise has left Ubisoft.

Big changes are happening at Ubisoft. The company took a $1 billion investment from Tencent to stave off hostile takeovers and pay back debt. To make the deal happen, Ubisoft carved out its three biggest franchises and placed them in a separate subsidiary, Vantage Studios. Tencent has a 25% stake in Vantage Studios in exchange for its investment.

Ubisoft has formed the executive leadership structure for Vantage Studios, and by extension, the future of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Vantage Studios will be led by Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes, respectively the son and cousin of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. This change-over is happening, and it's since been revealed that Assassin's Creed creative Marc-Alexis Cote won't be coming over to Vantage Studios to lead the billion-dollar franchise.

An Ubisoft rep confirmed the news to IGN in the following statement:

"Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft. "While we are saddened to see him go, we're confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build. "We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin's Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors."

The news comes shortly after Ubisoft faced heated controversy with Assassin's Creed Shadows, and despite the furor, the game has sold well. There were also reports of a cancelled game set in the Reconstruction Era following the American Civil War, but the game had been cancelled due to fears of more controversy.

Ubisoft is also shifting Assassin's Creed towards a franchise-as-a-service business model.

They've created something called the Assassin's Creed Hub, which is a real version of the Assassin's Creed Infinity concept idea. The hub will launch new games, host a storefront, and keep players up to date with new info--it's basically the Assassin's Creed equivalent of the COD Launcher.

It's unclear where the future of Assassin's Creed goes from here story-wise, but reports indicate that new projects include a Black Flag remaster, as well as previously announced games like AC Hexe. Reports further show Ubisoft may release 9 games in the next two years.