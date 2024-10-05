10 Assassin's Creed games coming in next 5 years, at least that was Ubisoft's original plan

Ubisoft had originally planned to release 10 new Assassin's Creed games in the next 5 years, but recent events may have disrupted this pipeline goal.

Ubisoft had an ambitious plan to go all-in on the Assassin's Creed franchise with 10 new games in the next 5 years, but this roadmap may have been delayed and disrupted by the publisher's recent performance.

French games-maker Ubisoft is at an interesting crossroads right now. The company's share value tanked by over 50% in the last 2 months, with investors disappointed by recent events; two of Ubisoft's new games, Star Wars Outlaws and XDefiant, missed projections, and its big Assassin's Creed Shadows game was delayed outside of the holiday season. The sales misses caused an executive-level review of the company that may have led to the elimination/departure of a key Rainbow Six franchise executive.

Ubisoft is said to seek options to stabilize its business, and is even mulling over taking the company private with the help of Tencent, who now owns 49.9% of Ubisoft's largest stakeholder.

Sources have told Insider Gaming that the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, codenamed Obsidian, was due out sometime in late 2025, potentially around the same time of Grand Theft Auto VI's release.

Sources also told IG's Tom Henderson that Ubisoft wanted to launch 10 Assassin's Creed titles across the next 5 years, but it's likely that this plan has been adjusted--the cadence has already been interrupted following the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

In an internal email to developers and team members, Assassin's Creed franchise VP and executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said that Shadows' delay "will also impact the rest of the Assassin's Creed roadmap."

This lineup was to include a mix of new AAA mainline games, multiple titles, and even mobile games like Assassin's Creed Jade. It's likely the projects would be included and wrapped up in Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will be a unique new category called games-as-a-platform.

There are currently 9 known Assassin's Creed projects, but it remains unclear what the slate looks like following Shadows' delay. Some of these projects may be cancelled.