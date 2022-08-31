Store
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: ultra-slim ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G8: ultra-wide 34-inch 3440 x 1440 @ 175Hz with 0.1ms response time... yet it has Micro HDMI 2.1 and Mini DP 1.4 connectors.

Published Aug 31, 2022 8:19 PM CDT
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Samsung has just unveiled its new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, which is the first OLED gaming monitor for Samsung.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: ultra-slim ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor has an ultra-thin form factor while cramming in a 34-inch ultra-wide panel with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and gaming-focused 175Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the use of an OLED panel, we have amazing brightness and a super-quick 0.1ms response time with the 175Hz refresh rate.

Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is ultra-slim, where at its thinnest part the 34-inch monitor is just 3.9mm thick: the slimmest in its product category. The company finishes it off with a sleek metal frame, with the ultra-thin goodness because of the use of an OLED panel so there's no backlighting on the monitor required. We have true RGB and true black for maximum color accuracy and brightness.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: ultra-slim ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor 03 | TweakTown.com

There might not be backlighting on the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, but Samsung has included some RGB lighting on the back in the form of an RGB ring around the back of the monitor.

Samsung's use of a 34-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1440 native resolution packs 100% color volume, and DCI-99.3% color gamut. Samsung provides a not-so-crazy 1800R curvature on the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, so it has a slight but not crazy curve for workstation or gaming use.

There's a height-adjustable stand here on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, with Samsung using its CoreSync and Core Lighting+ that's been upgraded for the Odyssey OLED G8. On the rear of the monitor is the advanced lighting technology that matches the colors on-screen, which will definitely make for more immersive -- and more atmospheric in your room -- experiences.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: ultra-slim ultra-wide OLED gaming monitor 05 | TweakTown.com

But here's the kicker... Samsung is very, very weirdly choosing to not provide HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity on the new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. Samsung is using Micro HDMI 2.1 and Mini DP 1.4, as well as regular USB-C ports. I'm sure the company will include some Mini HDMI 2.1 to HDMI 2.1 and Mini DP 1.4 to DP 1.4 cables in the box with the monitor, but that's not the point: just use the regular ports, Samsung.

Samsung says its new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor will be available globally starting Q4 2022, with no word jus yet on pricing.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

