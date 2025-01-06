All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

Samsung unveils a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025

Samsung has unveiled two more gaming monitors ahead of CES 2025, with one being a 37-inch 4K gaming monitor and the other being a 5K ultrawide.

Samsung unveils a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung has unveiled several new gaming monitors at CES 2025, including the Odyssey G8 with 4K and 240Hz, the Odyssey G6 with 1440p and 500Hz, and the Odyssey G7, a 40-inch monitor with 5K resolution and 180Hz. The Odyssey G7 is noted as the first 40-inch gaming monitor with 5K resolution. Pricing and release details are yet to be announced.

Samsung has already kicked off CES 2025 early with the unveiling of a crazy 500Hz gaming monitor, but the South Korean company has more monitor options available, and one is a world' s first in terms of size and resolution.

Samsung unveils a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025 9635
2

The newly announced monitor marks the third gaming display Samsung has unveiled for CES 2025, with the first two being the Odyssey G8, a 27-inch OLED 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey G6, another 27-inch OLED display, but with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution and an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate. Now adding to the mix is the Odyssey G7, and while all of the aforementioned displays are interesting in their own rights, the Odyssey G7 is shaping up to be truly unique.

Reports indicate the Odyssey G7 will be a 40-inch display with a bump in resolution rather than refresh rate, as the upcoming gaming monitor will have a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution, or 5K, and a refresh rate of 180Hz. Samsung states that the Odyssey G7 is an industry first as it is the first 40-inch gaming monitor with a 5K resolution. Another interesting monitor Samsung has unveiled is a 39-inch 4K gaming monitor, which is designed for users who don't think 32 inches is big enough, but moving to a TV that's likely 50+ inches is far too much.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't provide any details on price or release, which is typical for CES announcements. However, it's likely that more details on all of Samsung's monitors will begin to surface in the weeks leading up to their release.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Series LS43CG702NNXZA Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Series LS43CG702NNXZA Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$699.99 USD
$699.99 USD -
Buy
$798 CAD
$1399.99 CAD -
Buy
$799.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$699.99 USD
$699.99 USD -
Buy
$699.99 USD
$699.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 2:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, digitaltrends.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles