Samsung unveils a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2025

Samsung has unveiled two more gaming monitors ahead of CES 2025, with one being a 37-inch 4K gaming monitor and the other being a 5K ultrawide.

TL;DR: Samsung has unveiled several new gaming monitors at CES 2025, including the Odyssey G8 with 4K and 240Hz, the Odyssey G6 with 1440p and 500Hz, and the Odyssey G7, a 40-inch monitor with 5K resolution and 180Hz. The Odyssey G7 is noted as the first 40-inch gaming monitor with 5K resolution. Pricing and release details are yet to be announced. Samsung has unveiled several new gaming monitors at CES 2025, including the Odyssey G8 with 4K and 240Hz, the Odyssey G6 with 1440p and 500Hz, and the Odyssey G7, a 40-inch monitor with 5K resolution and 180Hz. The Odyssey G7 is noted as the first 40-inch gaming monitor with 5K resolution. Pricing and release details are yet to be announced.

Samsung has already kicked off CES 2025 early with the unveiling of a crazy 500Hz gaming monitor, but the South Korean company has more monitor options available, and one is a world' s first in terms of size and resolution.

The newly announced monitor marks the third gaming display Samsung has unveiled for CES 2025, with the first two being the Odyssey G8, a 27-inch OLED 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey G6, another 27-inch OLED display, but with a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution and an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate. Now adding to the mix is the Odyssey G7, and while all of the aforementioned displays are interesting in their own rights, the Odyssey G7 is shaping up to be truly unique.

Reports indicate the Odyssey G7 will be a 40-inch display with a bump in resolution rather than refresh rate, as the upcoming gaming monitor will have a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution, or 5K, and a refresh rate of 180Hz. Samsung states that the Odyssey G7 is an industry first as it is the first 40-inch gaming monitor with a 5K resolution. Another interesting monitor Samsung has unveiled is a 39-inch 4K gaming monitor, which is designed for users who don't think 32 inches is big enough, but moving to a TV that's likely 50+ inches is far too much.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't provide any details on price or release, which is typical for CES announcements. However, it's likely that more details on all of Samsung's monitors will begin to surface in the weeks leading up to their release.