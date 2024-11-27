Samsung has a new OLED gaming monitor with a massive 500 Hz refresh rate

Samsung is expected to launch the first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with an ultra-fast 500Hz refresh rate in the first half of 2025.

Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch the world's first 27-inch OLED display with a blisteringly fast 500 Hz refresh rate. The 1440p display and QD-OLED panel would surpass the current maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz, as seen in LG's UltraGear 27GX790A-B and ASUS's ROG Swift PG27AQDP.

Going from 480 Hz to 500 Hz might not seem like a massive jump, but it's an important and notable milestone nonetheless. Samsung's QD-OLED panels, which combine Quantum Dot and OLED technologies, deliver exceptional color accuracy and contrast compared to standard LCDs. A wide range of brands adopt the company's panels, so we could see several 500 Hz OLED displays hit the market in 2025.

According to the report, this new 500 Hz panel is in the final stages of development. The first gaming monitors to feature it are expected in the first half of the year, so we might see it in action at CES 2025.

OLED panel technology continues to evolve, with everything from resolution to refresh rate, brightness, and color accuracy improving with each new generation. So, it will also be interesting to see what other areas Samsung will improve with its next-gen QD-OLED technology.

500 Hz sounds impressive, but it's primarily for competitive gamers playing shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2, where high frame rates improve motion clarity and performance. Many competitive titles can achieve 500+ FPS during even the most action-packed moments. Still, you'll need a powerful GPU like a GeForce RTX 4080 or even RTX 4090 to maintain that level of performance.