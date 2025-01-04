Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 revealed: 4K 240Hz QD-OLED, Odyssey OLED G6 is 1440p at insane 500Hz

TL;DR: Samsung has introduced two new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors: the Odyssey OLED G8 with a 27-inch 4K panel and 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6 with a 1440p resolution and 500Hz refresh rate. Both models offer a 0.03ms response time, support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and are NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible. Samsung has introduced two new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors: the Odyssey OLED G8 with a 27-inch 4K panel and 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6 with a 1440p resolution and 500Hz refresh rate. Both models offer a 0.03ms response time, support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and are NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible.

Samsung has just teased its not one, but two new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors with a 4K 240Hz OLED and 1440p 500Hz OLED offerings, check them out:

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor features a 27-inch 4K OLED panel with an impressive pixel density of 165 PPI, and an uber-smooth refresh rate of 240Hz that the company says with this level of pixel density and screen smoothness, gives game creators and players new levels of detail and picture quality.

The second new OLED gaming monitor is the Odyssey OLED G6 which Samsung says is the first-ever OLED screen with a 500Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution. The lighting-fast speed and ultra-smooth gameplay unleashes the potential for gamers who demand the best to gain a winning edge from their new gaming monitor.

Samsung continues: "Both models deliver a response time of 0.03ms (GTG) for smooth visuals and crisp gameplay, even in fast-paced gaming environments. They also support AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and are NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible, allowing them to provide smooth pictures with less tear and flickering. VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 4004 delivers rich darks without bloom or color bleed, making the most of the OLED screen, while OLED Glare Free screens keep the focus on the game by reducing distracting reflections and glare".

Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "With the new monitors in our industry-leading lineups, we're giving people more ways to explore the content and connections that they love in new ways. Because of our new AI capabilities and size options, 2025 will see users across the world find the right monitor that fits them".