Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: SETI telescope finds a spacecraft beyond our solar system

Royal Caribbean installing SpaceX Starlink onto its cruise ships

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean announces it's adding SpaceX Starlink internet services to its fleet of cruise liners, providing kick ass internet at sea.

Published Aug 30, 2022 11:55 PM CDT
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Royal Caribbean has announced that it is installing SpaceX Starlink internet services to its fleet of ships, where it is the first in the cruise industry to have SpaceX's high-speed, low-latency connections for guests on their ships.

Royal Caribbean installing SpaceX Starlink onto its cruise ships 01 | TweakTown.com

The company will be adding Starlink terminals to its ships immediately, where it will be leveraging the insights the company obtained from its trial on board the Freedom of the Seas which "received tremendous positive feedback from guests and crew". The Royal Caribbean Group expects that the installation of Starlink SpaceX hardware will be completed by the end of Q1 2023: or March 31, 2023.

Anyone who has been on a cruise ship will know that internet access is usually absolutely garbage, and expensive. SpaceX Starlink internet connectivity out at sea, with great low latency and connection speeds... well, that would definitely make the cruise experience better. I've been on a couple of cruises myself and would've loved the access to something like Starlink out at sea.

Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group explained: "Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose".

Liberty added: "This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls. Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit and our shareholders. Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology".

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller said: "Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers' getaways even more luxurious. We couldn't be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience".

Buy at Amazon

Royal Caribbean Essentials Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2022 at 9:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rclinvestor.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.