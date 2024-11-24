SpaceX launches Starlink's new direct-to-cell (DTC) technology, seamless global coverage

Elon Musk says that Starlink's new system enables internet connectivity for your mobile phone with 'no extra equipment or special app' required.

TL;DR: SpaceX's Starlink has launched direct-to-cell satellite communications, allowing smartphones to connect directly to satellites without traditional cell towers. The technology promises to eliminate dead zones and enhance connectivity for mobile and IoT devices globally. SpaceX's Starlink has launched direct-to-cell satellite communications, allowing smartphones to connect directly to satellites without traditional cell towers. The technology promises to eliminate dead zones and enhance connectivity for mobile and IoT devices globally.

SpaceX's exciting Starlink team has just enabled its direct-to-cell satellite communications, with a direct connection from Starlink satellites to your smartphone, bypassing traditional cell towers in areas with no coverage.

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk said that Starlink's new satellite "enables internet connectivity for your mobile phone with no extras equipment or special app. It just works". The new direct-to-cell Starlink connectivity isn't available in every country, but it is available through particular carriers in the following countries:

T-Mobile (U.S.)

Rogers (Canada)

One NZ (New Zealand)

KDDI (Japan)

Optus (Australia)

Salt (Switzerland)

Entel (Chile)

Entel (Peru)

It's an incredible move by Starlink, slowing webbing out their satellite communications technology with rocket launch after rocket launch, new satellite after new satellite. Personally I'm using Starlink here in South Australia, and enjoying 250-350Mbps where I can only get 50-60Mbps through fiber in my area.

Starlink's new direct-to-cell satellite communication is great to see, with expansion set for 2025 we'll see SpaceX continue to launch more rocket and even more satellites, with speeds of 2Gbps+ promised from next-gen Starlink satellites being deployed in the coming months, more on that below.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

UBIQUITOUS COVERAGE : Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters. Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards.

STAY CONNECTED : Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data.

A CELLPHONE TOWER IN SPACE : Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an advanced eNodeB modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.

ELIMINATE DEAD ZONES : Direct to Cell enables connectivity in remote regions, providing peace of mind when customers need it most.

ENGINEERED BY SPACEX: SpaceX is leveraging its experience in manufacturing and launching the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft to deploy Starlink satellites with the Direct to Cell capability at scale. Direct to Cell satellites will initially be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and then Starship. On orbit the satellites will immediately connect over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation to provide global connectivity.

3

Empowering Mobile and IoT Connectivity:

In addition to expanding mobile coverage, Direct to Cell will enable ubiquitous Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity outside of terrestrial coverage, connecting millions of devices across critical global industries.