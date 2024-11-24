SpaceX launches Starlink's new direct-to-cell (DTC) technology, seamless global coverage

SpaceX's exciting Starlink team has just enabled its direct-to-cell satellite communications, with a direct connection from Starlink satellites to your smartphone, bypassing traditional cell towers in areas with no coverage.
Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk said that Starlink's new satellite "enables internet connectivity for your mobile phone with no extras equipment or special app. It just works". The new direct-to-cell Starlink connectivity isn't available in every country, but it is available through particular carriers in the following countries:
- T-Mobile (U.S.)
- Rogers (Canada)
- One NZ (New Zealand)
- KDDI (Japan)
- Optus (Australia)
- Salt (Switzerland)
- Entel (Chile)
- Entel (Peru)
It's an incredible move by Starlink, slowing webbing out their satellite communications technology with rocket launch after rocket launch, new satellite after new satellite. Personally I'm using Starlink here in South Australia, and enjoying 250-350Mbps where I can only get 50-60Mbps through fiber in my area.
Starlink's new direct-to-cell satellite communication is great to see, with expansion set for 2025 we'll see SpaceX continue to launch more rocket and even more satellites, with speeds of 2Gbps+ promised from next-gen Starlink satellites being deployed in the coming months, more on that below.
- Read more: SpaceX promises 2Gbps speeds with Starlink through next-gen satellites
- Read more: Starlink mobile community gateway tested: 8Gbps down with 'no land in sight'
- Read more: Elon Musk: Starlink MINI dish fits in your backpack, will 'change the world'
- Read more: Antarctic research team pumps out real-time 8K video using Starlink
- Read more: Starlink's new 10Gbps satellite internet costs $1.25M upfront, then $750,000 per month after
- UBIQUITOUS COVERAGE: Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters. Direct to Cell will also connect IoT devices with common LTE standards.
- STAY CONNECTED: Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data.
- A CELLPHONE TOWER IN SPACE: Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an advanced eNodeB modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner.
- ELIMINATE DEAD ZONES: Direct to Cell enables connectivity in remote regions, providing peace of mind when customers need it most.
- ENGINEERED BY SPACEX: SpaceX is leveraging its experience in manufacturing and launching the world's most advanced rockets and spacecraft to deploy Starlink satellites with the Direct to Cell capability at scale. Direct to Cell satellites will initially be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and then Starship. On orbit the satellites will immediately connect over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation to provide global connectivity.
Empowering Mobile and IoT Connectivity:
In addition to expanding mobile coverage, Direct to Cell will enable ubiquitous Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity outside of terrestrial coverage, connecting millions of devices across critical global industries.
- No specialized or additional hardware required
- Compatible with off-the-shelf CAT-1, CAT-1 Bis, and CAT-4 modems*
- Plans available via our global partners in approved countries starting in 2025