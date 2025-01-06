All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Connectivity & Cloud

United Airlines accelerating plans to add Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on its planes in spring 2025

United Airlines is speeding up its plans to add SpaceX Starlink-enabled Wi-Fi to its planes, with the first commercial flights expected in spring 2025.

United Airlines accelerating plans to add Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on its planes in spring 2025
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: United Airlines will accelerate the integration of SpaceX Starlink satellite connectivity, starting tests next month and launching its first commercial flight in spring 2025. The entire regional fleet will be equipped by the end of 2025, with free access for MileagePlus customers, enhancing in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

United Airlines has announced it will be accelerating the timeline of bringing SpaceX Starlink satellite connectivity onboard its plans to United travelers across the world.

United Airlines accelerating plans to add Starlink-powered Wi-Fi on its planes in spring 2025 66
2

The airline now expects to be testing Starlink connectivity for on-board Wi-Fi next month, with its first commercial flight anticipated to take off in spring 2025 on the United Embraer E-175 aircraft. United now plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet before the end of 2025, and have its first mainline Starlink-enabled plane in the air before the year is finished.

In the end, United has plans to add Starlink to its entire fleet. Access to Starlink will be free for all MileagePlus customers, including game-changing in-flight entertainment experiences like streaming content, shopping, gaming, and more.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, said: "We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can - as quickly as we can - is at the center of it all. It's not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it's also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn't be possible".

United signed the industry's largest agreement of its kind with SpaceX to bring Starlink connectivity to its entire fleet in September 2024, with United customers to enjoy the same high-speed, low-latency satellite internet service while flying in the air, just like they would on the ground. United says that this ground-to-ground connectivity will "enable experiences in the sky at scale that no other major U.S. airline provides, on seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously".

NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

