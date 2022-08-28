Store
Intel Arc A380 tested on 50 games: both old and new, includes Crysis

Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card has been tested on 50 games released between 1999 and 2022, with DX9, DX10, DX11, and DX12 games tested.

@anthony256
Published Aug 28, 2022 11:14 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card has been tested in 50 games across a spectrum of titles released between 1999 and 2022, including DirectX 9, DX10, DX11, DX12, OpenGL, and Vulkan titles.

The folks over at PC Games Hardware has tested the Intel Arc A380 graphics card, which is great to see after hearing Intel Arc GPUs will be using a DirectX 9 to DirectX 12 emulator... as the Arc A-series desktop GPUs have no native DX9 API capabilities. This means we get Arc hardware + Arc software + GPU compatibility in 50 games as a great early look at the Arc GPUs (but not up against AMD and NVIDIA in these results).

As for the games tested, the new Intel Arc A380 graphics card ran games flawlessly including Crysis, Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, F1 2022, FEAR (one of my favorites), Red Dead Redemption 2, Stray, The Witcher 2 and 3, and many, many more. As for the games that didn't work, PC Games Hardware notes that Max Payne 2 -- which runs on the older DirectX 8 API -- "doesn't start at all".

Doom Eternal running Vulkan through Steam would freeze at startup sometimes, while Half-Life 2 running DX9 through Steam with Transparency AA for Alphatests not working, while they note "the rest is fine". The spread of 50 games is a great mix, showing that the Intel Arc GPU experience isn't as bad as it could be. It should hopefully radically improve in the weeks and months as they fly by, at the same if not at a greater pace... but for now, not bad at all.

But we do have to remember: this is on a particular system, not all Intel Arc GPU owners will have the same specs, games, resolutions, and APIs being used.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, pcgameshardware.de

