Intel's new Arc GPU driver: new game support, fixes for Arc software

Intel Arc graphics driver '30.0.101.3268' has Game-On support for new titles, optimizes a bunch of older games, and squashes bugs all over the place.

@anthony256
Published Aug 20, 2022 12:55 AM CDT
Intel has just pushed out its new Arc graphics driver "30.0.101.3268" with some new titles getting Game-On support, a list of games that have been optimized, and a bunch of the usual bugs being squashed.

Intel's new Arc GPU driver: new game support, fixes for Arc software 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Intel Arc graphics driver "30.0.101.3268" has Game-On support for both Saints Row and Madden NFL 23, on the Intel Arc A-series graphics cards, while there are optimizations for the just-released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Along with the new Spider-Man Remastered optimizations, Intel's new Arc GPU drivers also fix Shadow of the Tomb Raider from crashing when setting the Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. Intel notes that a workaround to this is changing it to "Medium" or "Off" instead.

  • You can read more about, and download the Intel graphics beta driver 30.0.101.3268 for Intel Arc A-series graphics cards right here.

Intel's new Arc graphics drivers also have optimizations for other games, as well as some internal installer problems like the Windows Update driver rollbacks while enhancing the Arc Control software experience. There are fixes for the Smooth Sync technology, the in-game overlay telemetry, UL scaling, and performance tuning.

Gaming Highlights:

  • Intel Game On Driver support for Saints Rowand Madden NFL 23 on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.

Fixed Issues:

  • Marvel's Spider-Man* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider* (DX12) may experience an app crash when setting Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. A workaround is to change to the Medium or OFF setting.
  • Texture corruption may be observed in Battlefield 2042* (DX12) on certain maps.
  • Some objects and textures in Halo Infinite* (DX12) may render black and fail to load.
  • Stray* (DX11) may exhibit a TDR or application hang during gameplay.
  • Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12) may experience an app crash or system hang during gameplay.
  • Windows Update may incorrectly override a more recent version of Intel Arc A-series drivers.
NEWS SOURCES:intel.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

