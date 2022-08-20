Intel's new Arc GPU driver: new game support, fixes for Arc software

Intel Arc graphics driver '30.0.101.3268' has Game-On support for new titles, optimizes a bunch of older games, and squashes bugs all over the place.

Intel has just pushed out its new Arc graphics driver "30.0.101.3268" with some new titles getting Game-On support, a list of games that have been optimized, and a bunch of the usual bugs being squashed.

The new Intel Arc graphics driver "30.0.101.3268" has Game-On support for both Saints Row and Madden NFL 23, on the Intel Arc A-series graphics cards, while there are optimizations for the just-released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Along with the new Spider-Man Remastered optimizations, Intel's new Arc GPU drivers also fix Shadow of the Tomb Raider from crashing when setting the Ray Traced Shadow Quality to High. Intel notes that a workaround to this is changing it to "Medium" or "Off" instead.

You can read more about, and download the Intel graphics beta driver 30.0.101.3268 for Intel Arc A-series graphics cards right here

Intel's new Arc graphics drivers also have optimizations for other games, as well as some internal installer problems like the Windows Update driver rollbacks while enhancing the Arc Control software experience. There are fixes for the Smooth Sync technology, the in-game overlay telemetry, UL scaling, and performance tuning.

Gaming Highlights:

Intel Game On Driver support for Saints Rowand Madden NFL 23 on Intel Arc A-series Graphics.

Fixed Issues: