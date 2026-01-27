Intel's XeSS 3 arrives with Multi-Frame Generation - so now AMD lags behind NVIDIA and Arc GPUs

Intel has released its latest graphics driver which provides support for XeSS 3 with Multi-Frame Generation, bringing its upscaling box of tricks up to speed with NVIDIA's equivalent tech in DLSS 4.
As VideoCardz spotted, this is the Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8425/8362 which has just arrived. It also boasts support for the new Arc B390 and B370 integrated GPUs in Intel's Panther Lake mobile chips.
Multi-Frame Generation means that XeSS frame gen can now insert up to three additional artificial frames, meaning a 3:1 ratio of real and 'fake' frames to help speed up frame rates more dramatically. Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that, but still, it's great to have MFG on board for Arc GPUs.
Notably, this leaves AMD as the only GPU chip maker which hasn't implemented MFG, now that Intel has caught up with NVIDIA.
It's also worth remembering that Intel is a step ahead of Team Green in one respect, as well, with MFG being provided for first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs (not just current-gen models).
XeSS 3 should be a major boon for those who buy a Panther Lake laptop, with the integrated Arc graphics looking like a strong offering.
However, it's not all a bed of roses here, as there are a cluster of known issues with the integrated graphics on board these Intel CPUs. That includes some games intermittently crashing or bombing out upon launching.
The full list of bugs yet to be ironed out by Intel is as follows:
- Ghost of Tsushima (DX12) may exhibit color corruption on terrains during gameplay
- The Finals (DX12) may experience an intermittent application crash
- No Man's Sky (Vulkan) may exhibit corruptions on certain terrains during gameplay
- Star Citizen (Vulkan) may experience an application crash on game launch
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (DX11) may experience an application crash during game launch