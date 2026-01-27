Intel's XeSS 3 arrives with Multi-Frame Generation - so now AMD lags behind NVIDIA and Arc GPUs

NVIDIA already offered Multi-Frame Generation with DLSS 4, of course, and now Intel has caught up with Team Green with its latest graphics driver.

TL;DR: Intel's latest Arc graphics driver introduces XeSS 3 with Multi-Frame Generation, alongside support for new Panther Lake laptops with Arc B390 and B370 integrated GPUs. Those notebooks will get a considerable boost from XeSS 3, then, at least with supported games, and Intel has effectively caught up with NVIDIA in terms of frame gen, with AMD left out in the cold.

Intel has released its latest graphics driver which provides support for XeSS 3 with Multi-Frame Generation, bringing its upscaling box of tricks up to speed with NVIDIA's equivalent tech in DLSS 4.

2

Intel's Panther Lake laptops will benefit considerably from XeSS 3 (Image Credit: Dell)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As VideoCardz spotted, this is the Arc Graphics driver version 32.0.101.8425/8362 which has just arrived. It also boasts support for the new Arc B390 and B370 integrated GPUs in Intel's Panther Lake mobile chips.

Multi-Frame Generation means that XeSS frame gen can now insert up to three additional artificial frames, meaning a 3:1 ratio of real and 'fake' frames to help speed up frame rates more dramatically. Of course, it's not quite as straightforward as that, but still, it's great to have MFG on board for Arc GPUs.

Notably, this leaves AMD as the only GPU chip maker which hasn't implemented MFG, now that Intel has caught up with NVIDIA.

It's also worth remembering that Intel is a step ahead of Team Green in one respect, as well, with MFG being provided for first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs (not just current-gen models).

XeSS 3 should be a major boon for those who buy a Panther Lake laptop, with the integrated Arc graphics looking like a strong offering.

However, it's not all a bed of roses here, as there are a cluster of known issues with the integrated graphics on board these Intel CPUs. That includes some games intermittently crashing or bombing out upon launching.

The full list of bugs yet to be ironed out by Intel is as follows: