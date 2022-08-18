ASRock's new Intel Arc A380 graphics card pre-order in the US for $139
ASRock's new custom Challenger Arc A380 graphics card is now up for pre-order in the US, costs $139 at Newegg... say hello to Arc Alchemist in the US.
Intel's new Arc Alchemist graphics card is nearly here... nearly... with ASRock's new custom Challenger Arc A380 6GB graphics card now up for pre-order on Newegg.
ASRock's new Challenger Arc A380 6GB graphics card is up for backorder on Newegg, with the company saying that the "ETA date" is the 22nd of August... just a few days from now. The listing for the card does detail that it has the new DisplayPort 2.0 connector, but the older HDMI 2.0b standard (and not HDMI 2.1, which is capable of 4K120).
Inside, the card is based on Intel's full ACM-G11 GPU on the TSMC 6nm process node with 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs, with a max GPU clock of 2450MHz. 6GB of GDDR6 is here at 15.5Gbps on a 96-bit memory bus that pumps 186GB/sec of memory bandwidth, with a 92W TBP.
Display connectivity is pretty awesome: 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 (yeah, not DisplayPort 1.4 connectors) and 1 x HDMI 2.0b connector. Intel does provide AIB partners with the ability to add PCONs (Proton Converters) to their Arc GPUs, which enables HDMI 2.1 support, but ASRock hasn't used that here with their new Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, unfortunately.
