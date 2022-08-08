ASRock benches its own Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX: games and 3DMark

ASRock only just launched its Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, benches it internally with both games and 3DMark.

ASRock has posted a review of its new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card on Weibo, which is an interesting turn of events for the company.

Just weeks ago, ASRock only made AMD Radeon graphics cards and now the company has introduced its first Intel Arc graphics card, and then a review posted up on Chinese social networking site Weibo. ASRock's new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX is a small dual-slot, single-fan, single 8-pin PCIe power connector graphics card.

We knew most things we needed to know about the ASRock's new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, but now we know that the fan hits 1700RPM or so under full load, while the ACM-G11 GPU hits 85C.

Inside, the card is based on Intel's full ACM-G11 GPU on the TSMC 6nm process node with 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs, with a max GPU clock of 2450MHz. 6GB of GDDR6 is here at 15.5Gbps on a 96-bit memory bus that pumps 186GB/sec of memory bandwidth, with a 92W TBP.

Display connectivity is pretty awesome: 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 (yeah, not DisplayPort 1.4 connectors) and 1 x HDMI 2.0b connector. Intel does provide AIB partners with the ability to add PCONs (Proton Converters) to their Arc GPUs, which enables HDMI 2.1 support, but ASRock hasn't used that here with their new Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, unfortunately.