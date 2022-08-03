All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock launches new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card

ASRock joins GUNNIR with its custom Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, with a tiny design, single-fan, for around $192.

Published Aug 3, 2022 7:08 PM CDT
ASRock has just launched its new custom Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card, the second custom Arc A380 graphics card to be launched after GUNNIR.

ASRock launches new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card is a small dual-slot, single-fan, single 8-pin PCIe power connector graphics card. Inside, the Arc A380 has the full ACM-G11 GPU on the TSMC 6nm process node with 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs, with a max GPU clock of 2450MHz. 6GB of GDDR6 is here at 15.5Gbps on a 96-bit memory bus that pumps 186GB/sec of memory bandwidth, with a 92W TBP.

ASRock is going with a more simple, not super-gamer design which is fitting for the lower-end GPU. The smaller ITX form factor is beautiful, with a tiny card being perfect for a tiny PC. The single-fan supports 0dB technology, meaning that you won't hear the fan most of the time (especially for productivity work and light loads).

Display connectivity is pretty awesome: 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 (yeah, not DisplayPort 1.4 connectors) and 1 x HDMI 2.0b connector. Intel does provide AIB partners with the ability to add PCONs (Proton Converters) to their Arc GPUs, which enables HDMI 2.1 support, but ASRock hasn't used that here with their new Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card.

ASRock launches new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card 03 | TweakTown.com
ASRock launches new Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX graphics card 05 | TweakTown.com

I guess we'll see HDMI 2.1 connectivity on the higher-end custom Arc GPU designs from ASRock (and other AIB partners) in the near future. For now, it's actually awesome to see DisplayPort 2.0 connectivity launched on a graphics card... but disappointing to see it on a lower-end GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, asrockchina.com.cn

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

