ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed

ASRock no longer makes just AMD Radeon graphics cards, as its new Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has been spotted.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 8:25 PM CDT
ASRock has made custom AMD Radeon GPUs for years and years now, with some of the very best -- in fact, the very best custom Radeon RX 6950 XT on the market -- but now the Taiwanese giant is making a custom Intel Arc A380 graphics card.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new ASRock Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has been spotted, joining the custom Arc A380 graphics card race with GUNNIR and its Arc A380 Photon OC 6G graphics card. ASRock is using 'Intel ARC' branding on the top of the card, just like we see on AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards from AIB partners.

We have a small, dual-slot, single-fan graphics card with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector for the custom ASRock Arc A380 Challenger graphics card. Inside, the Arc A380 has the full ACM-G11 GPU on the TSMC 6nm process node with 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs, with a max GPU clock of 2450MHz. 6GB of GDDR6 is here at 15.5Gbps on a 96-bit memory bus that pumps 186GB/sec of memory bandwidth, with a 92W TBP.

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 05 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 06 | TweakTown.comASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 07 | TweakTown.com
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 02 | TweakTown.comASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger graphics card revealed 03 | TweakTown.com

I'll reach out to ASRock the second I press the 'live' button on this news, and see if they'll send me over a sample. That would be fantastic, since the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC is much harder to get... and when they do, you get some of the stories above: headlined that the Arc A380 is like sitting in a "minefield, playing drunk".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

