All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NetEase poaches more devs as industry hurtles towards live games

Gaming is currently dominated by multi-billion dollar live service games from mega-corps like NetEase, and more developers are joining live studios.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 14, 2022 4:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Chinese games juggernaut NetEase is attracting some of gaming's top talent as the industry pivots towards free-to-play live games.

NetEase poaches more devs as industry hurtles towards live games 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Free-to-play mobile markets are big money-makers for gaming, and major publishers like Take-Two, EA, Activision-Blizzard, and Ubisoft want in on the action. Even Sony, who isn't accustomed to standalone free-to-play service games, wants to release 12 live games by 2025. This has triggered even stronger competition in a space dominated by monetization giants like NetEase and Tencent, and as a result, these overseas titans are pushing back by creating new dev teams that attract some of gaming's biggest talent.

Just a bit ago, Hiroyuki Kobayashi left Capcom after nearly three decades to join NetEase. Kobayashi served as producer at Capcom for 27 years and helped create and ship some of the company's most popular and best-selling games across franchises like Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil, and Devil May Cry. Kobayashi will serve as a producer at NetEase to help fuel the publisher's mighty live game efforts.

This is the latest in a string of NetEase-funded projects and programs. Microsoft and Halo veteran Jerry Hook opened a new studio for NetEase called Jar of Sparks and recruited former Halo Infinite developers who all left 343 Industries for their new venture. NetEase also poached one of SEGA's most valuable game developers in January 2022; Toshihrio Nagoshi, the creator of SEGA's best-selling Yakuza series, left SEGA to form Nagoshi Studio for NetEase.

NetEase has also made a significant investment in Bungie to help fund the studio's "bold vision." NetEase had invested $100 million into Bungie back in 2018 following Bungie's right acquisition of Destiny from Activision-Blizzard. This was also years before Bungie was purchased by Sony for $3.7 billion.

NetEase poaches more devs as industry hurtles towards live games 20202021 | TweakTown.com

This practice of poaching top talent and forming new studios could be a lot less risky (and expensive) than outright buying competitors and consolidating existing dev teams into NetEase's ranks.

NetEase is a leader in digital online game monetization and made $9.85 billion from online mobile and PC games in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$25.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2022 at 4:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.