Marvel Rivals comes to PS4 as PUBG, Genshin Impact drop last-gen console

Chinese games giant NetEase has quietly confirmed that the Marvel Rivals MOBA is coming to the PlayStation 4 with the arrival of Season 4 on September 12.

Marvel Rivals will come to PS4 with the arrival of Season 4: Heart of the Dragon, NetEase has confirmed.

As major billion-dollar live games announce plans to drop the PlayStation 4, NetEase is going the opposite direction and plans to bring its hot new MOBA Marvel Rivals to the last-gen platform with a new seasonal update. The Heart of the Dragon update launches September 12, and the fourth season's arrival will open a new doorway for Sony, NetEase, and Marvel to sell more battle passes and microtransactions.

Other live service titans like Krafton's PUBG and MiHoYo's Genshin Impact are leaving the PlayStation 4 (PUBG in November 2025 and Genshin in 2026). Final Fantasy XIV director Yoshi-P also hinted that Square Enix may be forced to drop PS4 support soon as well.

Sony has indicated that it plans to support the PlayStation 4 for as long as it can--probably for as long as the system remains profitable, and based on the ecosystem stats, there's still quite a few people still playing on PS4.

Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon begins on September 12, 2025 on all platforms. Check below for more information:

