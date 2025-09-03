Marvel Rivals comes to PS4 as PUBG, Genshin Impact drop last-gen console

Marvel Rivals will come to PS4 with the arrival of Season 4: Heart of the Dragon, NetEase has confirmed.
As major billion-dollar live games announce plans to drop the PlayStation 4, NetEase is going the opposite direction and plans to bring its hot new MOBA Marvel Rivals to the last-gen platform with a new seasonal update. The Heart of the Dragon update launches September 12, and the fourth season's arrival will open a new doorway for Sony, NetEase, and Marvel to sell more battle passes and microtransactions.
Other live service titans like Krafton's PUBG and MiHoYo's Genshin Impact are leaving the PlayStation 4 (PUBG in November 2025 and Genshin in 2026). Final Fantasy XIV director Yoshi-P also hinted that Square Enix may be forced to drop PS4 support soon as well.
Sony has indicated that it plans to support the PlayStation 4 for as long as it can--probably for as long as the system remains profitable, and based on the ecosystem stats, there's still quite a few people still playing on PS4.
Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon begins on September 12, 2025 on all platforms. Check below for more information:
Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon begins on September 12th
The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull's fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang-Devil of the Eighth City-dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid.
But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves.
Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon... or will Doom claim its power? Find out when the Heart of the Dragon awakens on September 12 UTC.