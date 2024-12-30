All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Sony's new PlayStation mobile games will focus on 'synergy with the console'

Sony wants to provide a unique cross-platform synergy with its first-party PlayStation mobile games, but exact details on how this will work remain scarce.

Sony's new PlayStation mobile games will focus on 'synergy with the console'
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
TL;DR: PlayStation is expanding into mobile gaming, aiming to leverage its IPs for synergy with console games. Sony plans to collaborate with external partners initially, as seen with Destiny: Rising, developed by NetEase Games. This strategy may lead to mobile versions of AAA games, enhancing PlayStation's presence in the lucrative mobile market.

Having already dominated traditional console gaming and broken onto PC, PlayStation is now moving into gaming's most lucrative market. But what does the future hold for PlayStation mobile games?

Sony's new PlayStation mobile games will focus on 'synergy with the console'
2

According to analyst firm Newzoo, global gamers spent $92.5 billion on mobile titles throughout 2024. With numbers like these, it's fair to say that everyone wants to get in on mobile, especially big-name companies who really don't have a traditional foothold in the segment. Microsoft went so far as to spend $70 billion to buy Activision so it could boost its mobile gaming presence.

Sony, on the other hand, is trying to build mobile games from the ground up. Sony already has a big mobile hit with Fate/Grand Order, which is operated by subsidiary Aniplex. But Sony's major mobile aspirations will involve its PlayStation Studios brand. Sony plans to license IPs and work with external partners first, meaning PlayStation's mobile games will first be third-party games. First-party studios may eventually work on smartphone games.

We have to wonder what exactly this entails insofar as focus. Sony has missed the mark somewhat with live games--they had major success with Helldivers 2, but the huge crash with Concord really helped even out that major success. Will PlayStation have better luck with mobile? From the sound of it, Sony could be on the right track.

In a recent interview with Famitsu magazine, PlayStation Studios Group CEO Hermen Hulst lays out the heart of the mobile gaming plan.

It revolves around synergy and cohesion with console gaming, and Hulst gives the recently announced Destiny: Rising mobile game as an example.

"In mobile games, we want to develop PlayStation IP in a way that maximizes synergy with the console. To that end, we will first focus on collaborations with external development studios.

"In November 2023, we announced a strategic partnership with NCSOFT to collaborate in the mobile field. In October 2024, Destiny: Rising, a mobile game based on the Destiny IP, was announced, developed and published by NetEase Games."

Since Destiny: Rising is given as an example of this synergy, we might expect future PlayStation mobile games to also be special smartphone/tablet versions of AAA games.

NEWS SOURCE:famitsu.com

Senior Gaming Editor

