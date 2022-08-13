All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD Navi 32 'Wheat Nas' GPU: Navi 31's little brother expected in 2023

AMD's next-gen Navi 32 'Wheat Nas' GPU detailed: 64MB of Infinity Cache, less than Navi 22 -- should be the next-gen GPU powering the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

@anthony256
Published Aug 13, 2022 11:32 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Aug 13 2022 11:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will begin their journey into our lives, benchmark charts, and hearts later this year... but in flagship Navi 31 GPU form first, and then comes Navi 32 aka "Wheat Nas".

AMD Navi 32 'Wheat Nas' GPU: Navi 31's little brother expected in 2023 510 | TweakTown.com

The next-gen Navi 32 GPU is codenamed "Wheat Nas" with some new purported details on the smaller version of Navi 31, which will be re-using the same MCDs (Memory Chiplet Dies) as the Navi 31. AMD will be using its flagship RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU for desktop Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards (Radeon RX 7900 XT, and others) while the Navi 32 GPU will be offered in mobile, and high-end desktop GPU form as well.

Angstronomics reports that Navi 32 was planned with 128MB Infinity Cache (as a 1-hi version) but AMD is reportedly going with just 64MB of Infinity Cache for Navi 32, down from the 128MB on the upcoming Navi 31 GPU. While the current-gen RDNA 2-based Navi 21 has 128MB of Infinity Cache, and Navi 22 has 96MB of Infinity Cache, meaning Navi 32 comes with less Infinity Cache than Navi 22... interesting.

AMD should be powering the new Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card with its next-gen Navi 32 GPU, with 96MB of Infinity Cache -- down from the crazy rumors of 256MB up to an insane 384MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 32 this time last year.

We do have a smaller GCD size reported by Angstronomics, where the Navi 32 GPU will have a full sie of 350 mm² (with GCD at 200mm²) which makes it smaller than previous rumors which pegged it at 440 mm². We'll have to wait and see how big the die sizes are when AMD makes its new RDNA 2-powered Navi 32 GPU official later this year, and released in 2023.

AMD Navi 32 tech specs:

  • gfx1101 (Wheat Nas)
  • Chiplet - 1x GCD + 4x MCD (0-hi)
  • 30 WGP (60 legacy CUs, 7680 ALUs)
  • 3 Shader Engines / 6 Shader Arrays
  • Infinity Cache 64MB (0-hi)
  • 256-bit GDDR6
  • GCD on TSMC N5, ~200 mm²
  • MCD on TSMC N6, ~37.5 mm²
Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (11308-13-20G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$987.61
$987.61$999.99$999.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/13/2022 at 11:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:angstronomics.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.