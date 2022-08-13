AMD Navi 32 'Wheat Nas' GPU: Navi 31's little brother expected in 2023

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards will begin their journey into our lives, benchmark charts, and hearts later this year... but in flagship Navi 31 GPU form first, and then comes Navi 32 aka "Wheat Nas".

The next-gen Navi 32 GPU is codenamed "Wheat Nas" with some new purported details on the smaller version of Navi 31, which will be re-using the same MCDs (Memory Chiplet Dies) as the Navi 31. AMD will be using its flagship RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU for desktop Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards (Radeon RX 7900 XT, and others) while the Navi 32 GPU will be offered in mobile, and high-end desktop GPU form as well.

Angstronomics reports that Navi 32 was planned with 128MB Infinity Cache (as a 1-hi version) but AMD is reportedly going with just 64MB of Infinity Cache for Navi 32, down from the 128MB on the upcoming Navi 31 GPU. While the current-gen RDNA 2-based Navi 21 has 128MB of Infinity Cache, and Navi 22 has 96MB of Infinity Cache, meaning Navi 32 comes with less Infinity Cache than Navi 22... interesting.

AMD should be powering the new Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card with its next-gen Navi 32 GPU, with 96MB of Infinity Cache -- down from the crazy rumors of 256MB up to an insane 384MB of Infinity Cache on Navi 32 this time last year.

We do have a smaller GCD size reported by Angstronomics, where the Navi 32 GPU will have a full sie of 350 mm² (with GCD at 200mm²) which makes it smaller than previous rumors which pegged it at 440 mm². We'll have to wait and see how big the die sizes are when AMD makes its new RDNA 2-powered Navi 32 GPU official later this year, and released in 2023.

AMD Navi 32 tech specs: