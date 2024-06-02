AMD's big Computex Radeon announcement is the new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot GPU for AI

At Computex 2024, AMD's big Radeon announcement wasn't RDNA 4 or the next-gen desktop Radeon RX 8800 XT for PC gaming but a new dual-slot GPU for workstations and generative AI workflows. The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot (with blower fan) is a sleek and powerful unit with 48GB GDDR6 and up to 864 GB/s of bandwidth.

This is a smaller version of the triple-slot Radeon PRO W7900, making it a better fit for workstations with limited space and unlocking the full potential of RDNA 3 and the Navi 31 GPU. Other specs include 192 RDNA 3 AI Accelerators, 123 TFLOPS of FP16 peak half-precision performance, and a 295W Total Board Power rating. As a two-slot GPU, the length is 280mm, the same as the previous triple-slot edition.

Performance-wise, AMD is touting up to 52% better performance per dollar (this thing has an MSRP of $3,499 USD) than the NVIDIA RTX 6000 ADA GPU - partly because NVIDIA's AI monster costs around $6,800, almost double.

AMD launched the original Radeon PRO W7900 in 2023, so this slimmer version should be of great interest to those looking to run AI models that could use the 48GB of VRAM. This is an AI-focused GPU, and it arrives with AMD ROCm 6.1 for Radeon GPUs, a software suite designed to work with a range of AI frameworks and models on Linux and Windows systems. 6.1 presents improvements and expanded support with AI optimizations for multi-GPU setups. And with that, it makes sense for AMD to release the Radeon PRO W7900 in Dual Slot form.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot GPU launches on June 19.