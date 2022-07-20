All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Navi 31 GCD rumor: 350 mm²+ in size, smaller than Navi 21 GPU

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GCD (Graphics Complex Die) rumored to be 350 mm²+ in size, next-gen RDNA 3 silicon is close.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 11:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture isn't too far away now, with the flagship Navi 31 GPU rumored to roll out with a 350mm² graphics die... smaller than the current RDNA 2-based Navi 21 GPU.

AMD Navi 31 GCD rumor: 350 mm²+ in size, smaller than Navi 21 GPU 01 | TweakTown.com

In a new tweet, leaker "Greymon55" says that the next-gen AMD Navi 31 GCD (Graphics Complex Die) comes in at a small 350mm², making it much smaller than the 520 mm² on the Navi 21 GPU. VideoCardz has a mock up of the Navi 21 GPU next to the Navi 31, where you can see the GCD in the middle with the MCD (Memory Complex Die) flanking the GCD.

AMD is reportedly using 1 x GCD and up to 6 x MCDs through advanced packaging technologies, where we're expecting to see hybrid 5nm + 6nm nodes being used. AMD is reportedly using this hybrid 5nm + 6nm advanced packaging technology on its Navi 31 + Navi 32 GPU designs. Navi 33 is reportedly secure on 6nm, no hybrid 5nm + 6nm GPU there.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT (RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1265.00
$1265.00$1254.14-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2022 at 11:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.