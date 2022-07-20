AMD Navi 31 GCD rumor: 350 mm²+ in size, smaller than Navi 21 GPU
AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GCD (Graphics Complex Die) rumored to be 350 mm²+ in size, next-gen RDNA 3 silicon is close.
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture isn't too far away now, with the flagship Navi 31 GPU rumored to roll out with a 350mm² graphics die... smaller than the current RDNA 2-based Navi 21 GPU.
In a new tweet, leaker "Greymon55" says that the next-gen AMD Navi 31 GCD (Graphics Complex Die) comes in at a small 350mm², making it much smaller than the 520 mm² on the Navi 21 GPU. VideoCardz has a mock up of the Navi 21 GPU next to the Navi 31, where you can see the GCD in the middle with the MCD (Memory Complex Die) flanking the GCD.
AMD is reportedly using 1 x GCD and up to 6 x MCDs through advanced packaging technologies, where we're expecting to see hybrid 5nm + 6nm nodes being used. AMD is reportedly using this hybrid 5nm + 6nm advanced packaging technology on its Navi 31 + Navi 32 GPU designs. Navi 33 is reportedly secure on 6nm, no hybrid 5nm + 6nm GPU there.
