AMD Radeon PRO V710 GPU: Navi 32 chip, 54 RDNA 3 GPU CUs, 28GB GDDR6 memory for cloud providers
AMD has just unveiled its new Radeon PRO V710 GPU which has been designed for the visual cloud business, including Microsoft Azure, packing the Navi 32 GPU and 28GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new AMD Radeon PRO V710 features the Navi 32 chip which is based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, so we're talking about the same level of GPU performance that we see on the consumer side of things with the Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card with 54 Compute Units (CUs), 3456 Stream Processors, a 2GHz GPU peak clock, and up to 55.3 TFLOPs of FP16 and up to 27.65 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance.

We have 28GB of GDDR6 memory on an interestingly spread 224-bit memory bus, providing up to 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth with 54MB of Infinity Cache. This is compared to the RX 7700 XT which features 12GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus.

AMD has used a white color theme with a passive shroud that mentions "AMD" and "Radeon PRO V710" on the card itself, with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, and a nice-and-tight single-slot design which makes it perfect for use cases where multiple cards are installed into a single system.

AMD explains on its website: "With support for hardware virtualization implemented in compliance with the PCI Express® SR-IOV standard, instances based on the Radeon PRO V710 can provide robust isolation between multiple virtual machines running on the same physical GPU and between the host and guest environments. The efficient RDNA™ 3 architecture provides excellent performance per watt, enabling a single slot, passively cooled form factor compliant with the PCIe CEM spec".

"Outstanding ray tracing performance relative to AMD RDNA 2, combined with AMD Infinity Cache™ technology allow modern PC games to run smoothly with advanced visual effects enabled. The hardware video encoder supports streaming use with support for AV1, HEVC (H.265) and AVC (H.264) encoding and decoding1. The addition of AI accelerators for efficient matrix multiplication and support for AMD's open source ROCm™ software provide improved computational performance for machine learning".

"The Radeon PRO V710 is ideally suited for Desktop-as-a-Service, Workstation-as-a-Service, cloud gaming and AI/ML use cases".

"Microsoft Azure will be offering a family of instances based on the Radeon PRO V710, optimized for a range of GPU-accelerated workloads. In addition to support for Linux and Windows operating systems, V710-based Linux virtual machines will be supported by Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), simplifying deployment of container-based workflows".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, community.amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

