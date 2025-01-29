Sony drops PSN login requirement for select singleplayer PlayStation PC games

Sony bends to pressure and will drop the unpopular PlayStation Network sign-in requirement for singleplayer-only games on PC, starting with Spider-Man 2.

The PSN login controversy hit Sony at an extremely inopportune moment, and it was almost big enough to destabilize Helldiver II's breakout success. Back then, Sony originally wanted everyone to make a PSN account to play Helldivers II and gave an ultimatum to fans--make a PSN by Summer, or you'd be locked out of the game. Significant push-back caused Sony to change its policy and bend to its audience. Now Sony is making more concessions with its PSN login policy.

Sony today announced that it will not require PlayStation Network logins for select upcoming singleplayer games on PC. Instead, gamers will be able to choose whether or not they want to sign in with a PSN account. If you do sign in, you'll get bonuses like trophy support and extra in-game unlocks similar to Ubisoft Connect.

"Starting with tomorrow's release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PC, we're working to add more benefits to playing with an account for PlayStation Network. The Last of Us Part II Remastered (coming April 3, 2025), in addition to God of War RagnarÜk and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, will all soon be adding in-game content unlocks for PlayStation Network account users," Sony writes in the latest update.

"An account for PlayStation Network will become optional for these titles on PC. Players who still opt to sign into a PlayStation Network account will also enjoy added benefits like trophies and friend management."

PlayStation's other singleplayer PC games, however, seem to be unaffected. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is still listed as requiring a third-party PlayStation Network account, as is the Until Dawn re-release. Then again, there's other singleplayer games like The Last of Us Part I and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart that don't require the PSN login.