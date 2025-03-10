Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 offers full feature parity - except for cross-progression

PS5 players will be pleased to hear that except for cross-progression, Forza Horizon 5 restricts no aspect of the in-game experience.

Forza Horizon 5 is making its way to PlayStation 5 on April 25, and PS5 players won't have to worry about missing out on content. The game will include all the features and updates available on Xbox and PC, with only two caveats: you'll require a Microsoft account, and you won't be able to cross-save.

Credit: Microsoft Game Studios

The requirement to link a Microsoft account was specified in an FAQ on the game's official website. Microsoft mandates account linkage on PS5 on a 'title-by-title' basis, and generally, the presence of cross-play or online services is the determining factor. Sea of Thieves and Grounded, which are both Xbox titles available on PS5, also mandate a Microsoft account to jump into gameplay. However, singleplayer titles like Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment are generally absent from this requirement.

While Forza Horizon 5 will support cross-play, cross-progression will not be available between PS5 and other versions of the game. This follows the same precedent as the Steam release, where saves only sync within the platform's ecosystem. Players will need a Microsoft copy (Games Pass or Xbox Store) of the game to take advantage of the feature - so expect to start from scratch if you're on PS5.

However, aside from cross-save, nothing is locked out for PS5 players. Leaderboards, trophies, and online DLC will be fully available, and user-generated content (EventLab creations, liveries, and tunes) will be accessible across Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation. The PS5 version will also take full advantage of the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Meaning, there's no aspect of the in-game experience that's diluted.

Forza Horizon 5 launches on PS5 and PS5 Pro on April 25. To find out more about the game's performance modes and its new content expansion, check out our full article here.