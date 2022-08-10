Elon Musk shares video of Starship conducting 'sexy' static fire test

Elon Musk has taken to his Twitter account to re-share an epic video of SpaceX conducting a static fire test on Starship 24

The SpaceX CEO recently posted on Twitter a re-shared video of the largest flying object ever made, the Starship launch vehicle. The static fire test is a part of the lead-up to SpaceX's first orbital test flight of Starship, a full-standing 230 feet rocket with the Super Heavy booster attached, capable of more than double the thrust of the Saturn V with more than twice the weight. Notably, the Saturn V is the rocket the largest rocket to reach orbit and is also the rocket that transported humans to the moon.

Following Musk's re-sharing of the Starship static fire test, the SpaceX CEO posted a meme that insinuates that Starship static fire tests are too 'sexy' or 'attractive' for him to "live a normal productive life". Musk's meme got several replies, with one Twitter user writing, "Tbh, conducting static fire tests of Starship is a productive day for you, Elon", with Musk replying, "True".

Read more: Elon Musk says when he will launch the largest flying object ever made

Musk recently explained on the Full Send Podcast that the road to Starship's first orbital test isn't going to be sunshine and rainbows as "there could be some explosions along the way" and "it's not just going to work right away." The Tesla CEO estimated that the first orbital test launch for Starship will occur between 1 and 12 months from now - as of August 2022.

In other Elon Musk news, the CEO of Twitter has been challenged to a public debate over the number of bot/spam accounts that are present on the platform every day. Musk challenged Parag Agrawal on Twitter while also mentioning during the aforementioned podcast that he wouldn't turn down a single combat challenge from North Korean President Kim Jong-un.

Additionally, Musk revealed he experienced government backlash after his viral moment on the Joe Rogan Podcast, where he took a puff of a joint containing marijuana and tabaco. The Tesla CEO explained that he and all SpaceX staff were required to take random drug tests for a year due to SpaceX having government contracts and marijuana being federally illegal.