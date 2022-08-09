All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk challenges North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 'wouldn't say no'

On a recent podcast, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he 'wouldn't say no' if North Korean President Kim Jong-un challenged him.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 9, 2022 2:06 AM CDT
Elon Musk sat down for the Full Send Podcast, where he said that he wouldn't turn down an offer from North Korean President Kim Jong-un.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he was asked about various topics such as his thoughts on space, artificial intelligence, neural link, SpaceX rockets, the future of humanity, and challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stemming from the conversation of challenging Putin to single combat, Musk was asked if North Korean President Kim Jong-un asked him to compete in single combat would he accept, the billionaire said he "wouldn't say no".

Musk went on to explain the stir he caused when he challenged Putin to single combat and that if the event was to go ahead, it would be a pay-per-view. Notably, Musk acknowledged that Putin would be a reasonable challenge as "he's good at martial arts, and he's pretty buff", citing the viral image of Putin station on top of a horse shirtless. Furthermore, Musk said he would have a "weight advantage" over Putin that would allow him to get him into an MMA move that he calls "the walrus".

Elon Musk challenges North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 'wouldn't say no' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Jokingly, the Tesla CEO explained that the walrus is simply him laying on top of his opponent so they "can't get away".

Elon Musk challenges North Korean leader Kim Jong-un 'wouldn't say no' 03 | TweakTown.com

In other Elon Musk news, the SpaceX founder recently took to Twitter to ask Tesla owners to try out a feature that he recently became aware of. It's a voice command called 'open butthole'. Additionally, Musk recently responded to the proposed trade of a Russian war criminal for a WNBA star that's detained in Russia over possessing cannabis oil.

More recently, Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Aragawl to a public debate over the amount of bot/spam accounts that are present on the platform. Also mentioned in the Full Send Podcast is Musk's plans to launch the largest flying object ever made.

NEWS SOURCE:news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017

