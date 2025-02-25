All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk confirms Starship will launch on Friday, SpaceX reveals mission goals

SpaceX has rolled its Super Heavy booster to the launch pad ahead of Flight 8, which is scheduled to take place on Friday this week, as confirmed by Musk.

Elon Musk confirms Starship will launch on Friday, SpaceX reveals mission goals
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX has moved its Super Heavy booster to the launch pad in preparation for Flight 8, which is set for Friday this week, as confirmed by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk recently confirmed SpaceX will be conducting the 8th flight for Starship on Friday, and now the Super Heavy booster has made it to the launch pad.

SpaceX has shared new photos of Super Heavy sitting between the chopstick arms on the Mechazilla launch tower at the Starbase launch site in South Texas. For those who don't know, Starship consists of two parts: the first stage is named Super Heavy, which is a booster that measures 233 feet tall, and the second stage is called Ship, which measures 171 feet tall. Together, these two stages create Starship, a monstrous 400-foot-tall rocket that is slated to be the transportation method to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

As for Flight 8, SpaceX is making its mission objectives quite similar to Flight 7, with the space fairing company setting the goal of Super Heavy landing back on the Mechazilla tower for another chopstick catch, and Ship will attempt to deploy four dummy Starlink satellites during its flight. During Flight 7, Ship was carrying 10 mock Starlink satellites but was unable to deploy them; SpaceX hopes to change that with Flight 8. After the hopefully successful deployment of the Starlink satellites, SpaceX intends to splashdown Ship in the Indian Ocean just off the coast of Western Australia approximately 66 minutes after launch is initiated.

"During the flight test, Starship will deploy four Starlink simulators, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites, as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission. The Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and are expected to demise upon entry. A relight of a single Raptor engine while in space is also planned," writes SpaceX

Check out the full mission goals for Flight 8 here.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $549.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2025 at 8:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, spacex.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles