Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO to a 'public debate' over a big issue

Elon Musk has issued a challenge to the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, for a "public debate" regarding the number of bots on the platform.

The issue of the number of bots on Twitter has been the cornerstone of Musk's offer to purchase the company for $44 billion being withdrawn, which resulted in lawsuits being filed from both teams. Now, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has taken to Twitter to issue a challenge to Agrawal, with Musk writing that "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage".

The challenge from Musk came after he replied to a Twitter thread that supported his legal case against Twitter as the billionaire wrote that "If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they're confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms". If Twitter provides its method for getting its estimate of less than 5% of Twitter's daily accounts are fake or spam, and it's proven to be accurate, Musk says the deal will go forward as its SEC filing would then be accurate.

However, if Twitter releases its method and it's proven to be inaccurate, the deal will crumble and likely go to court.