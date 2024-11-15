Elon Musk teases upcoming Starship flight with epic video of Mechazilla's catch

TL;DR: SpaceX is preparing for the sixth launch of its Starship rocket, scheduled for November 18. The launch will be similar to the fifth, focusing on returning the Super Heavy booster to the launch site for a catch, reigniting a Raptor engine in space, and testing heatshield and maneuvering capabilities. SpaceX is preparing for the sixth launch of its Starship rocket, scheduled for November 18. The launch will be similar to the fifth, focusing on returning the Super Heavy booster to the launch site for a catch, reigniting a Raptor engine in space, and testing heatshield and maneuvering capabilities.

SpaceX is currently preparing for the sixth launch of the world's largest and most powerful rocket Starship, with company CEO Elon Musk taking to his personal X account to share a video of the success of the last flight.

It was only yesterday SpaceX announced it had moved the Starship vehicle to the launch pad ahead of the scheduled launch on November 18. Now, SpaceX has announced via its official X account that Super Heavy has also joined its counterpart at the launch pad. The sixth launch of Starship will be very similar to the fifth launch, which was when SpaceX demonstrated the impressive capability of being able to launch and catch a 233-foot-tall or 20-story building-sized rocket mid-air.

The catch was achieved with the "chopstick" arms attached to the Mechazilla launch tower, which closed around Super Heavy as it made a controlled descent back down to the launch pad. Flight 6 will essentially be the same as Flight 5, but with a few small additions. SpaceX's objectives will be once again to return Super Heavy back to the launch site for a catch and reignite a Raptor engine in space, along with testing a bunch of heatshield experiments and maneuvering capabilities.