Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk teases upcoming Starship flight with epic video of Mechazilla's catch

Elon Musk has shared an awesome video of the Mechazilla launch tower catching Super Heavy, the massive booster that propels Starship to orbit.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX is preparing for the sixth launch of its Starship rocket, scheduled for November 18. The launch will be similar to the fifth, focusing on returning the Super Heavy booster to the launch site for a catch, reigniting a Raptor engine in space, and testing heatshield and maneuvering capabilities.

SpaceX is currently preparing for the sixth launch of the world's largest and most powerful rocket Starship, with company CEO Elon Musk taking to his personal X account to share a video of the success of the last flight.

It was only yesterday SpaceX announced it had moved the Starship vehicle to the launch pad ahead of the scheduled launch on November 18. Now, SpaceX has announced via its official X account that Super Heavy has also joined its counterpart at the launch pad. The sixth launch of Starship will be very similar to the fifth launch, which was when SpaceX demonstrated the impressive capability of being able to launch and catch a 233-foot-tall or 20-story building-sized rocket mid-air.

The catch was achieved with the "chopstick" arms attached to the Mechazilla launch tower, which closed around Super Heavy as it made a controlled descent back down to the launch pad. Flight 6 will essentially be the same as Flight 5, but with a few small additions. SpaceX's objectives will be once again to return Super Heavy back to the launch site for a catch and reignite a Raptor engine in space, along with testing a bunch of heatshield experiments and maneuvering capabilities.

"The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online. Objectives include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean," writes SpaceX on its website

NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

