OWC Envoy Pro FX with Portable SSD with Thunderbolt: now in 4TB
OWC unveils its Envoy Pro Portable SSD with Thunderbolt is now available in the larger 4TB capacity, up to 2.8GB/sec, costs $899.
OWC has just unveiled its new Envoy Pro FX Portable SSD with Thunderbolt is now available in a larger 4TB capacity.
The new OWC Envoy Pro FX Portable SSD with Thunderbolt is compatible with USB, and now in a 4TB capacity SKU that offers up to 2.8GB/sec (2800MB/sec). It's also dust, drop, and waterproof certified... so it can take a beating, and still keep your data safe and secure.
If you're using a Mac or PC, or even work between them, the OWC Envoy Pro FX Portable SSD with Thunderbolt is bus-powered, so there's no annoying external power adapters required. You can use it for everything: content creators with photos and video, portable backups of your drives, a secondary or even portable OS boot drive, and so much more.
OWC explains that its new Envoy Pro FX is "sleek, with heat-dissipating charcoal grey aluminum housing that is IP67 rated so that you can work in the dirtiest and wettest environments. Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It's so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Whether dropping it in a puddle or suspending it in zero-G, the Envoy Pro FX has all the right stuff".
OWC Envoy Pro FX Highlights
- Plug & play with past, present, and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices
- Supports outstanding performance capability of up to 2800MB/s with Thunderbolt
- Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use
- Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today
- Virtually indestructible and officially Certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof
- Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones
- Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation
- Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere
- Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support
The new OWC Envoy Pro FX is now in stock, shipping immediately for $899 on MacSales.com.