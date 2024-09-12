Iodyne intros external SSD using Frore's AirJet Mini Slim SSD active cooler: sustained 3GB/sec

Iodyne's new Pro Mini is a professional-grade external SSD with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4: ready for sustained 3GB/sec performance for those who need it.

The new iodyne Pro Mini features two of Frore's AirJet Mini Slim SSD active cooling devices, which combine the best of performance and reliability, enabling the Pro Mini to blast sustained 3GB/sec performance under intense workloads. If you're a professional with a laptop or PC with USB4 or Thunderbolt 4, you've got 4TB or 8TB capacity to choose from.

Inside, we've got RAID-6 data protection, XTS-AES-256 encryption, fleet management capabilities, Find My tracing (using a Chipolo chip), and device passkeys. The new iodyne Pro Mini consumes around 15W of power under load, and if you remove the 10W of power used by Frore's AirJet Mini Slim SSD cooler, the new drive only uses 5W. 15W for full-blast coolng, and full-blast performance.

Mike Shapiro, co-president of iodyne, explained: "There is so much powerful performance and revolutionary engineering packed into the Pro Mini. Every single feature was thoughtfully designed and considered with the needs of production professionals in mind. There are major breakthroughs in what we can now do in a portable drive thanks to our collaboration with Frore Systems on bringing solid-state cooling technology to portable SSDs".

Iodyne's new Pro Mini external SSD also features programmable e-link label that is capable of displaying basic information about the contents on the SSD, and how much spare space it has left. You can use the new Pro Mini SSD on Apple macOS, Linux, and Windows. You'll also be able to split the iodyne Pro Mini SSD into multiple containers (domains) formatted into different filesystems, so that you can take full advantage of whichever OS you're booting into.