OWC unveils Thunderbolt 5 products ready for Apple's new M4-powered Mac mini, MacBook Pro

Other World Computing (OWC) has just unveiled its new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD and cable, ready for Apple's new M4-powered Macs, and Thunderbolt 5-ready PCs and laptops.
OWC is today introducing its Envoy Ultra SSD and OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cables, ready for Apple's new Mac mini powered by the new M4 Pro processor, and the new MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.
Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing (OWC) said: "Thunderbolt 5 unlocks a new world of possibilities for users, and OWC is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting evolution. With the Envoy Ultra SSD and our Thunderbolt 5 cables, we're giving Mac Mini and MacBook Pro users the speed, reliability, and power they need to push their workflows further than ever before - whether they're editing 8K video, managing massive data sets, or just staying connected on the go." He continued, "And, don't blink - because OWC is set to roll out even more Thunderbolt 5 innovations, including the powerful OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub, set for release in November".
O'Connor added: "Thunderbolt 5 solutions are a perfect complement in the mix with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 and the entire Thunderbolt 40 Gb/s to 120 Gb/s ecosystem, providing more options and capability than ever. This announcement underscores OWC's rich lineup of Thunderbolt solutions that continue to be compatible and incredibly relevant and powerful in terms of adding capacity, capabilities, and connectivity to all of Apple's latest M4 models. Ultimately, Thunderbolt solutions for every need and every performance level".
The OWC Envoy Ultra is the first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD. Built for those who refuse to slow down, it is:
- Faster than Fast - Revolutionary speed over 6000 MB/s - up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4
- A Machine Maximizer - Gets the most speed possible from Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 machines
- Ready for Anything - Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance
- Versatile - Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices
- Weatherproof - Protects data from dust, drops, and downpours
- Convenient - Bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable
- Silent - Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminium design
The OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable is the only cable you'll ever need. Built for speed, power, and compatibility with every device, past, present, and future, it is:
- 100% USB-C Compatible - Connect to today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface, and other devices with a Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C port
- Lightning Quick - Work and play faster with up to 80 Gb/s of bidirectional data speed and up to 120 Gb/s for higher display bandwidth needs
- Versatile - Connect to millions of docks, displays, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, and accessories
- Powerful - Lab certified to safely deliver up to 240 watts to charge the most power-hungry device
- All About Stunning Visuals - Connect to the latest and future Thunderbolt, USB-C, and DisplayPort displays for incredible 4K, 5K, 6K, and up to three 8K displays