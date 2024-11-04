OWC unveils Thunderbolt 5 products ready for Apple's new M4-powered Mac mini, MacBook Pro

OWC unveils new Thunderbolt 5 products for systems and laptops: Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD with 6GB/sec reads, and a Thunderbolt 5 USB-C cable, too.

TL;DR: OWC has launched the Envoy Ultra SSD and Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cables, designed for Apple's new M4-powered Macs and Thunderbolt 5-ready PCs. The Envoy Ultra SSD offers speeds over 6000 MB/s, is weatherproof, versatile, and silent. OWC has launched the Envoy Ultra SSD and Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cables, designed for Apple's new M4-powered Macs and Thunderbolt 5-ready PCs. The Envoy Ultra SSD offers speeds over 6000 MB/s, is weatherproof, versatile, and silent.

Other World Computing (OWC) has just unveiled its new Thunderbolt 5 external SSD and cable, ready for Apple's new M4-powered Macs, and Thunderbolt 5-ready PCs and laptops.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

OWC is today introducing its Envoy Ultra SSD and OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cables, ready for Apple's new Mac mini powered by the new M4 Pro processor, and the new MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.

Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder, Other World Computing (OWC) said: "Thunderbolt 5 unlocks a new world of possibilities for users, and OWC is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting evolution. With the Envoy Ultra SSD and our Thunderbolt 5 cables, we're giving Mac Mini and MacBook Pro users the speed, reliability, and power they need to push their workflows further than ever before - whether they're editing 8K video, managing massive data sets, or just staying connected on the go." He continued, "And, don't blink - because OWC is set to roll out even more Thunderbolt 5 innovations, including the powerful OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub, set for release in November".

O'Connor added: "Thunderbolt 5 solutions are a perfect complement in the mix with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 and the entire Thunderbolt 40 Gb/s to 120 Gb/s ecosystem, providing more options and capability than ever. This announcement underscores OWC's rich lineup of Thunderbolt solutions that continue to be compatible and incredibly relevant and powerful in terms of adding capacity, capabilities, and connectivity to all of Apple's latest M4 models. Ultimately, Thunderbolt solutions for every need and every performance level".

The OWC Envoy Ultra is the first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD. Built for those who refuse to slow down, it is:

Faster than Fast - Revolutionary speed over 6000 MB/s - up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB4

A Machine Maximizer - Gets the most speed possible from Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 machines

Ready for Anything - Easily handle daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance

Versatile - Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Weatherproof - Protects data from dust, drops, and downpours

Convenient - Bus-powered with built-in Thunderbolt cable

Silent - Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminium design

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable is the only cable you'll ever need. Built for speed, power, and compatibility with every device, past, present, and future, it is: