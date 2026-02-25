Sandisk unveils next-gen portable SSD lineup, includes 8TB Extreme PRO model with 4GB/s speed

The new Sandisk Portable SSD, Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD, and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD range has been announced, delivering more speed than ever.

Sandisk has announced its next-gen lineup of portable SSD and storage solutions for professionals, creatives, and gamers, with the new Sandisk Portable SSD, Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD, and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD. The latter is, of course, the pro-grade model and is designed to deliver the performance and speed required for demanding workloads, such as creatives working with 4K, 8K, and even 12K video, with capacities of up to 8TB.

The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is also for creatives, photographers, videographers, and professionals who need a lot of storage capacity. With "nearly twice the speed of its predecessor and enhanced durability," the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD range offers read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, which is enough bandwidth to transfer 1,000 high-def photos in under a minute.

Available in three capacities, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB (with a 500GB model coming in the second half of 2026), the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is available now with pricing for the 1TB model starting at $259.99. The full line-up of Sandisk Portable SSDs and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSDs is set to begin rolling out later in the year.

All devices are also built to last, with durable designs that can withstand drops of up to two to three meters, with the Extreme and Extreme PRO models also carrying an IP65 rating for dust and water/spill protection.

