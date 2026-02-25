TweakTown
Sandisk unveils next-gen portable SSD lineup, includes 8TB Extreme PRO model with 4GB/s speed

The new Sandisk Portable SSD, Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD, and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD range has been announced, delivering more speed than ever.

Sandisk unveils next-gen portable SSD lineup, includes 8TB Extreme PRO model with 4GB/s speed
TL;DR: SanDisk unveils its next-gen portable SSD lineup, including the high-performance Extreme PRO Portable SSD with up to 8TB capacity for demanding 4K to 12K workflows. The Extreme Portable SSD offers up to 2,000 MB/s speeds, enhanced durability, and IP65 dust and water-resistant protection, making it ideal for professionals and creatives.

Sandisk has announced its next-gen lineup of portable SSD and storage solutions for professionals, creatives, and gamers, with the new Sandisk Portable SSD, Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD, and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD. The latter is, of course, the pro-grade model and is designed to deliver the performance and speed required for demanding workloads, such as creatives working with 4K, 8K, and even 12K video, with capacities of up to 8TB.

The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is also for creatives, photographers, videographers, and professionals who need a lot of storage capacity. With "nearly twice the speed of its predecessor and enhanced durability," the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD range offers read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, which is enough bandwidth to transfer 1,000 high-def photos in under a minute.

Available in three capacities, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB (with a 500GB model coming in the second half of 2026), the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is available now with pricing for the 1TB model starting at $259.99. The full line-up of Sandisk Portable SSDs and Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSDs is set to begin rolling out later in the year.

All devices are also built to last, with durable designs that can withstand drops of up to two to three meters, with the Extreme and Extreme PRO models also carrying an IP65 rating for dust and water/spill protection.

Here's the official summary.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD- Designed for creative, photo and video enthusiasts, and professionals working with larger files, the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-performance portable storage to support active workflows. The drive offers read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and enables tasks such as transferring up to 1,000 high-resolution photos in under 60 seconds, making it well-suited for managing creative projects and moving content efficiently across devices. Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD- Designed for professional photographers, filmmakers, and designers, the Sandisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is built to support demanding creative and multi-stream workflows, including real-time editing and working with high-resolution media. The drive delivers transfer speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s, supporting tasks such as moving up to 10 minutes of 12K video in just under a minute. Available in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities.

Sandisk Portable SSD- Designed for students, office workers, and family archivists, the Sandisk Portable SSD provides reliable, portable storage for everyday digital content. Built for users who need a simple way to back up files, store photos and videos, and manage personal data, the drive delivers read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s in a compact, easy-to-carry design intended for use at home, at school, or on the go. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

NEWS SOURCE:sandisk.com

