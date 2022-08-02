All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Intel Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids' massive delay: an entire year, and some

Intel's new Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids' CPU was due in Q1 2022 and has now been delayed until Q1 2023, surprising exactly no one.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 6:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has multiple products that are fooked right now, with the upcoming Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPU family originally slated for Q1 2022 but now delayed until Q1 2023 according to the latest rumors.

Intel Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids' massive delay: an entire year, and some 05 | TweakTown.com

We're now hearing from Igor's Lab with access gained to internal NDA-Sights documents that talk about issues with Sapphire Rapids, where documents had 500+ entries. This is the largest list of bugs for a CPU in the history of Intel, explaining why Sapphire Rapids is up shit creek without a paddle, pun intended. Igor reports that Sapphire Rapids has had 12 different steppings already, but it gets worse.

Igor explained: "The problems and errors are collected under NDA in internal documents ("so-called NDA sights") and currently amount to almost 500 (!) entries, with the trend continuing to rise. [...] This started with A0 and A1, then proceeded via B0, C0, C1, C2, D0, E0, E2, E3 and E4 until currently stepping E5! The market launch was planned about 1.5 years ago and the plan was recently updated again".

He continued: "internal information is now becoming a bit more concrete. Intel has now announced the "launch window" for Sapphire Rapids (SPR) for calendar week 6 to 9 (Feb. 6, 2023 to March 3, 2023)".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$559.99
$559.99$559.99$589.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2022 at 12:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.