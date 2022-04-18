All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids-SP' CPU: 56 cores, 112 threads @ 3.7GHz

Intel's next-gen Xeon 'Sapphire Rapids-SP' CPU: 56 cores, 112 threads at 3.7GHz with 350W TDP... all on the Intel 7 process node.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 18 2022 11:47 PM CDT
Intel's next-gen 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids-SP" processor has been teased in a new leak, pushing out its 56 cores and 112 threads of CPU power.

The new Intel Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" CPU is in the news again from leaker "YuuKi-Ans" teasing the Sapphire Rapids-SP chip, which will be made on the Intel 7 process node (formally known as 10nm Enhanced SuperFin) and has 56 cores and 112 threads, with a maximum TDP of 350W.

We've seen another engineering sample (ES) chip of Intel's upcoming Sapphire Rapids-SP, which used the ES2 silicon and was limited to 270W of power. But the new chip has a boosted TDP, up to 350W (Power Limit 1) with PL2 set to 420W. Intel's new Sapphire Rapids-SP chip here would have a base 1.9GHz CPU clock, and boost of up to 3.3GHz -- but HWiNFO64 software reports that the single-core boost might hit up to 3.7GHz.

The new Intel Xeon "Sapphire Rapids-SP" processor was being tested on an Intel C741 "Emmitsburg" motherboard, with 1TB of DDR5 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

