Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD features their state-of-the-art O₂ firmware, storage fast enough for Elon Musk to use on M.
Sabrent has just unveiled their very latest Rocket 4 Plus G SSD that offers the very fastest storage performance, enough for Elon Musk to power the systems required to get him to Mars... hell, he's a big gamer, so Elon could power his Mars-based gaming PC with Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD.
The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is perfect for your new Windows 11-powered gaming PC, where the Microsoft DirectStorage API is ready to be taken advantage of in storage-strapped applications and games. Sabrent is pushing 7GB/sec+ with its Rocket 4 Plus G SSD, and capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.
One of the crown jewels of the Rocket 4 Plus G is Sabrent's new O₂ firmware, which the company says is "specially engineered to elevate our cutting-edge hardware to all-new levels. Sustain high levels of performance throughout your long gaming session, without ever missing a beat. Your drive's health is intelligently maintained seamlessly in the background".
- Read more: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD: 64TB SSD @ 28GB/sec insanity
- Read more: Sabrent reveals high-performance DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM RAM for your laptop
- Read more: Sabrent announces high-perf Rocket DDR5 U-DIMM: 16GB + 32GB DDR5-4800
- Read more: Sabrent unleashes CFexpress Type-B Card: now in 512GB + 1TB capacities
Sabrent has promised that the new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is running at 1600MT, which makes it considerably faster than the competition that's still sitting at 1200MT. I'm truly loving the color-infused Rocket 4 Plus G style that Sabrent has gone with, as it's a true shame it'll be hidden behind an M.2 SSD heat sink. Speaking of heat sinks, Sabrent has a beautifully designed M.2 "gaming heat sink" that it sells separately for $30. If you buy the 4TB variant of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G for $700, you'll get the gaming heat sink for free.
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 4TB - $699.99
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB - $299.99
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 1TB - $169.99
- Gaming Heatsink - $29.99
- Read more: Sabrent announces DS-UCTB: 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA to your PC with USB-C
- Read more: Sabrent rockets into RAM biz with high-performance SO-DIMM DDR4-3200
- Read more: Sabrent's huge 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD now for sale, costs $1499
- Read more: Sabrent unveils SD cards: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB + 512GB with V90 speeds
- Read more: Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD docking station with 16TB SSD insanity
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Bykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Sony: Adding Activision games to Game Pass would be a 'tipping point'