Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage

Sabrent has just unveiled their very latest Rocket 4 Plus G SSD that offers the very fastest storage performance, enough for Elon Musk to power the systems required to get him to Mars... hell, he's a big gamer, so Elon could power his Mars-based gaming PC with Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD.

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is perfect for your new Windows 11-powered gaming PC, where the Microsoft DirectStorage API is ready to be taken advantage of in storage-strapped applications and games. Sabrent is pushing 7GB/sec+ with its Rocket 4 Plus G SSD, and capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

One of the crown jewels of the Rocket 4 Plus G is Sabrent's new O₂ firmware, which the company says is "specially engineered to elevate our cutting-edge hardware to all-new levels. Sustain high levels of performance throughout your long gaming session, without ever missing a beat. Your drive's health is intelligently maintained seamlessly in the background".

Sabrent has promised that the new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is running at 1600MT, which makes it considerably faster than the competition that's still sitting at 1200MT. I'm truly loving the color-infused Rocket 4 Plus G style that Sabrent has gone with, as it's a true shame it'll be hidden behind an M.2 SSD heat sink. Speaking of heat sinks, Sabrent has a beautifully designed M.2 "gaming heat sink" that it sells separately for $30. If you buy the 4TB variant of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G for $700, you'll get the gaming heat sink for free.