All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD features their state-of-the-art O₂ firmware, storage fast enough for Elon Musk to use on M.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 8:21 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Aug 1 2022 8:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent has just unveiled their very latest Rocket 4 Plus G SSD that offers the very fastest storage performance, enough for Elon Musk to power the systems required to get him to Mars... hell, he's a big gamer, so Elon could power his Mars-based gaming PC with Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD.

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is perfect for your new Windows 11-powered gaming PC, where the Microsoft DirectStorage API is ready to be taken advantage of in storage-strapped applications and games. Sabrent is pushing 7GB/sec+ with its Rocket 4 Plus G SSD, and capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

One of the crown jewels of the Rocket 4 Plus G is Sabrent's new O₂ firmware, which the company says is "specially engineered to elevate our cutting-edge hardware to all-new levels. Sustain high levels of performance throughout your long gaming session, without ever missing a beat. Your drive's health is intelligently maintained seamlessly in the background".

Sabrent has promised that the new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD is running at 1600MT, which makes it considerably faster than the competition that's still sitting at 1200MT. I'm truly loving the color-infused Rocket 4 Plus G style that Sabrent has gone with, as it's a true shame it'll be hidden behind an M.2 SSD heat sink. Speaking of heat sinks, Sabrent has a beautifully designed M.2 "gaming heat sink" that it sells separately for $30. If you buy the 4TB variant of the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G for $700, you'll get the gaming heat sink for free.

  • Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 4TB - $699.99
  • Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB - $299.99
  • Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G 1TB - $169.99
  • Gaming Heatsink - $29.99
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 01 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 04 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 05 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 06 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 07 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus G SSD: tweaked for Microsoft DirectStorage 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKTG-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$699.99
$699.99$699.99$1399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2022 at 8:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sabrent.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.