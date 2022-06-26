All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD: 64TB SSD @ 28GB/sec insanity

PCIe 5.0? Hah. Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD has 8 x 8TB Gen4 SSDs for 64TB, with up to a bonkers 28GB/sec reads.

Published Sun, Jun 26 2022 11:49 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jun 27 2022 12:15 AM CDT
Sabrent doesn't sleep, with its thirst for storage dominance knowing no bounds, the company has just unleashed its new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD... and man, it's a monster.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD: 64TB SSD @ 28GB/sec insanity 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD features 8 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB M.2 SSDs for a total of 64TB (terabytes) of SSD storage. They're all connected into Highpoint SSD7540 PCIe 4.0 x16 RAID card, with Sabrent adding a Broadcom PCIe 4.0 8 series PEX switch, which handles the 8 separate M.2 slots.

64TB of insanely fast SSD storage comes in a nice and thin single-slot design, and on a PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, requiring a single 6-pin PCIe power connector on the end of the card. We're looking at up to an insane 28,000MB/sec (28GB/sec) read and writes, which blows PCIe 4.0 (7.5GB/sec or so) and the next-gen PCIe 5.0 (12GB/sec to 15GB/sec) out of the water.

Sabrent's monster new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 can also be put into RAID configurations, with content creators and mega-enthusiasts being the target audience here. You can use a web-based interface to manage the RAID array on the SSDs, which will make using and tweaking the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD super-easy.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 SSD: 64TB SSD @ 28GB/sec insanity 01 | TweakTown.com

Moving around multiple terabytes of data as fast as you can... isn't going to be cheap, but it's not going to cost you $100K, either. Sabrent's flagship Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD is $1500 (discounted from $2000 each). You're looking at $12,000 for the 8 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs with the discounted $1500 (each) pricing, or $16,000 if they're at MSRP.

On its own, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD is capable of 7.5GB/sec reads, and up to 6.6GB/sec writes which is already crazy. In our own review on it, our storage editor Jon Coulter said it was the "King of SSDs" and that there is "nothing else like it in the consumer realm".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

