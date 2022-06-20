All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent reveals high-performance DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM RAM for your laptop

Sabrent's new Rocket DDR5 SO-DIMM 4800MHz RAM is here for laptops, Ultrabooks, and mini-PC -- joins the desktop DDR5 U-DIMMs.

Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 7:14 PM CDT
Sabrent has now entered the SO-DIMM memory market with the introduction of its new Rocket DDR5 SO-DIMM 4800MHz memory modules, available now for laptops, Ultrabooks, and Mini-PCs.

The new Sabrent Rocket SO-DIMM memory is available in DDR5-4800 speeds, in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB capacities (in 1, 2, and 4 packs, too). So you can fill up a laptop, Ultrabook, or mini-PC with 128GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory: unleash yourself, truly, with Sabrent's new Rocket DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, opening as many Chrome tabs as you want.

Sabrent explained in its press release: "It seems like DDR4 has ruled the roost forever. Finally, new motherboards and architectures have allowed memory to grow wings with the advent of DDR5. Improved clock speeds promise up to twice the bandwidth of DDR4, all with lower voltage for better efficiency. To further help with that last bit, DDR5 has on-board power management to reduce motherboard cost and complexity. This is particularly nice for all-new, powerful laptops and embedded devices".

Our DDR5 comes in both DIMM and SO-DIMM form factors to help you out, whether you're using a desktop, laptop, or other embedded device. We meet JEDEC standards to ensure compatibility and reliability. We offer a wide range of capacities at an affordable price to make upgrading an easy choice - even the installation process is easy. So, what are you waiting for? It's time for the newest technology to grace your machine.

Sabrent Rocket DDR5 SO-DIMM:

  • DDR5 SODIMM-4800 MHz/CL40
  • SB-DDR5S-8G
  • SB-DDR5S-16G
  • SB-DDR5S-32G
