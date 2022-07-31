All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: up to 22% faster than 12900K in single-core tests

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X (6C/12T) processor is up to 22% faster than Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K in single-core benchmarks.

Published Sun, Jul 31 2022 9:12 PM CDT
AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X processor isn't too far away, with an engineering sample of the Zen 4 CPU with an AMD OPN code of "100-000000593-20_Y" has started appearing on the Userbenchmark website.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor was tested inside of ASRock's new N7-B65XT motherboard, which looks like a new B650-based motherboard being co-designed by NZXT as ASRock. The new AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor was rocking a 4.4GHz base CPU clock and turbo clock of up to 4.95GHz, which is damn good.

AMD's current mid-range Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X has a 3.7GHz base CPU clock and 4.65GHz turbo clock, so the Zen 4-based Ryzen 5 7600X has some much higher CPU clocks up its sleeve.

But man... when compared up against the current-gen Ryzen 5 5600X processor, the new Ryzen 5 7600X processor is 56% faster in single-core performance, and up to 49% faster in 4-core tests.

If we compared it against Intel's current flagship Core i9-12900K processor, AMD's new mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X is quite a champion: up to 22% faster than the 12900K in single-core tests, but loses in the multi-core tests (12C/24T vs 6C/12T for the 12900K and 7600X, respectively). The single-score tests are mighty impressive, considering the Ryzen 5 7600X is just a mid-range 12-thread part, up against the flagship power-hungry 12900K and its 24-thread of CPU power.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

