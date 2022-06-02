AMD's new AM5 platform is cheap as chips, next-gen mobos to cost less

AMD's new 600-series chipsets will launch later this year, ready to handle the world of Zen 4 processors -- but just as excitingly -- DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology.

But with all these new features and technologies, normally it costs more... but it seems we might not be paying too much for B650 and X670 motherboards. In a new tweet, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead teased: "I can now confirm two Prom21 chipsets cost less than one X570 chipset. AM5 platforms were designed to be cost-effective".

"Now, there are components that CAN make X670E more costly than X570, but there's little reason for B650 boards w/ PCIe 4.0 to cost more than B550". It looks like a new B650-based motherboard is going to be a monster value for money board, especially if you mixed it with a new Zen 4-based Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 series CPU.