AMD Radeon 8800 XT GPU leak suggests GeForce RTX 4080 performance for half the price

A new report says that the Radeon RX 8800 XT will offer GeForce RTX 4080 performance at half the price, and it will launch sometime in later this year.

According to a new report from Moore's Law is Dead, citing sources directly within AMD, the company could be releasing its flagship RDNA 4 gaming GPU before the end of the year. Tentatively called the Radeon RX 8800 XT, there's a chance it could be revealed or teased this weekend at Gamescom.

Not only that, but performance-wise, it could be an absolute game changer that shakes up the GeForce RTX-dominated PC gaming market - dramatically improved raytracing performance thanks to an increase in RT hardware per Compute Unit, plus 'rasterization' performance (non-RT or upscaled) that will 'trade blows' with the GeForce RTX 4080.

Of course, we are chalking this up as rumor for now, so take this all with a grain of salt. The flagship Navi 48 GPU (AMD won't be competing on the high-end with its upcoming RDNA 4 generation of graphics cards) is set to feature 64 CUs or Compute Units with Boost Clock frequencies that could hit up to 3.2 GHz.

Throw in around 96MB of "next generation" Infinity Cache, 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit Memory Bus, and an overall power rating of up to 280W - and AMD's next-gen Radeon GPU is reportedly launching sometime in Q4 2024, with an October or November launch currently on the table.

Moore's Law is Dead estimates the price will be around $499 and $599 USD, half of what the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER currently costs. As for AMD's dramatically improved ray-tracing performance, this is being compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SPUER - a capable and powerful GPU for ray-traced gaming.

If all of the above pans out, and AMD can hit the "high volumes" of stock, this could be great for PC gamers looking to upgrade. Granted, the GeForce RTX 4080 performance is up there with what we've been hearing when it comes to AMD's top RDNA 4 card; however, with the GeForce RTX 5070 not expected until sometime next year, releasing in 2024 gives AMD time to have a great-value mid-range next-gen option ahead of NVIDIA.