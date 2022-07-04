NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 rumored specs: same 16GB GDDR6X, now at 21Gbps
The latest rumored specs on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080: the same 16GB of GDDR6X memory, but at 21Gbps (previous rumors: 18Gbps)
The rumored specifications on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are running hot today, with the latest leaks pulling up the GDDR6X memory bandwidth on the GeForce RTX 4080.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 rumored specs haven't changed much, with leaker "kopite7kimi" teasing the AD103-300-A1 GPU and 420W of TDP -- unchanged rumored specs here -- but the 16GB of GDDR6X is reportedly being cranked up to 21Gbps, up from previous rumors pegging it at 18Gbps.
The current-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 in its original 10GB GDDR6X (not in the second "LHR" Lite Hash Rate version) form saw the 10GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 19Gbps. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps is a better rumor to hear, up from the 18Gbps GDDR6X (lower clocks than the RTX 3080).
NVIDIA is reportedly dropping the GeForce RTX 4080 and its 16GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps on a lower 256-bit memory bus (the RTX 3080 10GB has a 320-bit memory bus) which drops the RTX 4080 down to 672GB/sec of memory bandwidth, down from the 760GB/sec memory bandwidth on the RTX 3080 10GB.
GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD103-300-A1
- GPU clocks: Unknown
- CUDA cores: 10240
- SMs: 80
- VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 21Gbps (previous rumor @ 18Gbps)
- Memory bus: 256-bit
- TDP: 420W or so
GeForce RTX 4090 (very latest rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-300
- GPU clocks: base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+
- CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
- SMs: 128 (up from 126)
- VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps
- Memory bus: 384-bit
- TDP: 450W or so
GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
- CUDA cores: 7168
- SMs: 56
- VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
- TDP: 300W or so