ASUS intros ROG Strix XG32UQ: 32-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor
ASUS announces the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor: 4K 160Hz through DisplayPort 1.4, while 4K 144Hz for HDMI 2.1 connections.
ASUS has unveiled its new ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor, with a native 4K resolution and huge 160Hz refresh rate... something that only PC gamers can get.
The new ASUS ROG Strix XG32UQ rolls out with a larger 32-inch IPS panel, with the native 4K 160Hz only capable on the PC with DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, while the dual HDMI 2.1 ports can only drive up to 4K 144Hz. ASUS has a super-low 1ms (GtG) response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support on the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor.
ASUS has 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a built-in USB hub that sports USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports. ASUS is giving you the usual ROG Strix frills: a stand that tilts, swivels, and is height adjustable. There's even a built-in tripod socket on top, where you can mount a camera or ring light ontop of your ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor.
Driving 4K at 160FPS+ is not going to be easy at all, where you're going to be needing a next-gen GPU. AMD will have its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs while NVIDIA is gearing up the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.
Both of the flagship next-gen GPUs from either side will be what you need for 4K 160FPS+ gaming, which is perfect timing considering ASUS has an ETA of Q3 2022 for the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor, it will be a perfect companion for a next-gen graphics card upgrade later this year.
