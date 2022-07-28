All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1

ASUS intros ROG Strix XG32UQ: 32-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor

ASUS announces the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor: 4K 160Hz through DisplayPort 1.4, while 4K 144Hz for HDMI 2.1 connections.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 28 2022 6:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has unveiled its new ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor, with a native 4K resolution and huge 160Hz refresh rate... something that only PC gamers can get.

ASUS intros ROG Strix XG32UQ: 32-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor 03 | TweakTown.com

The new ASUS ROG Strix XG32UQ rolls out with a larger 32-inch IPS panel, with the native 4K 160Hz only capable on the PC with DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, while the dual HDMI 2.1 ports can only drive up to 4K 144Hz. ASUS has a super-low 1ms (GtG) response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support on the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor.

ASUS has 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a built-in USB hub that sports USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports. ASUS is giving you the usual ROG Strix frills: a stand that tilts, swivels, and is height adjustable. There's even a built-in tripod socket on top, where you can mount a camera or ring light ontop of your ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor.

Driving 4K at 160FPS+ is not going to be easy at all, where you're going to be needing a next-gen GPU. AMD will have its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs while NVIDIA is gearing up the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Both of the flagship next-gen GPUs from either side will be what you need for 4K 160FPS+ gaming, which is perfect timing considering ASUS has an ETA of Q3 2022 for the ROG Strix XG32UQ gaming monitor, it will be a perfect companion for a next-gen graphics card upgrade later this year.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ 27' HDR Gaming Monitor (XG27AQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$458.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2022 at 6:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:notebookcheck.net, rog.asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.