ASUS unveils NVIDIA Pulsar-powered gaming monitor, taking gaming clarity to a whole new level

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Strix Pulsar XG27AQNGV, the company's first NVIDIA G-Sync Pulsar gaming monitor that pushes the envelope for motion clarity.

ASUS has kicked off CES 2026 with the unveiling of several new gaming monitors, and one is sporting NVIDIA's G-Sync Pulsar technology, which introduces a new level of motion clarity.

The ROG Strix Pulsar XG27AQNGV is one of ASUS's latest 27-inch gaming monitors, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440p, and a 360Hz refresh rate, the XG27AQNGV has exactly what it needs for it to be a force to be reckoned with in competitive gaming titles. Giving an edge over the competition is the integration of G-Sync Pulsar, a new motion clarity technology that is a fix for "persistence blur" on fast-moving on-screen objects.

Pulsar achieves this by introducing variable backlight strobing to deliver an effective 4x motion clarity performance, turning a 360Hz refresh rate into the perceived smoothness of a 1000Hz refresh rate display. Currently, Pulsar is only available on IPS displays, but I have learned the NVIDIA technology is currently being discussed for OLED panels, although the lion's share of responsibility does fall with the display manufacturers.

"It covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space for vivid colors with an accuracy of △E< 2, and features all the GameVisual and GamePlus technologies that help you get a leg up on your opponents. Plus there's NVIDIA G-SYNC Ambient Adaptive Technology, which can use the monitor's built-in sensor to detect and automatically adjust display brightness and color temperature to suit the light in your gaming environment. You can connect your PC over the DisplayPort 1.4 port with DSC or one of two HDMI 2.1 FRL ports - plus two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports for any peripherals you need plugged in," writes ASUS

The ROG Strix Pulsar XG27AQNGV is currently available on shelves.