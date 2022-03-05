ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q-W: 32-inch 1440p IPS, 175Hz, 1ms gaming monitor

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG329Q-W gaming monitor, with a 32-inch IPS panel and native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution -- backed up by a huge 175Hz refresh rate -- and 1ms response time. Not bad, ASUS.

Inside, ASUS deploys its Fast IPS Display technology that allows the "display's liquid crystal elements to change four times faster than established IPS panels for enhanced response". Motion blur and smearing are no issues, with under 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and vivid colors with DCI-P3 98% color gamut and 1000:1 contrast ratio.

It wouldn't be a new ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitor without RGB lighting, with ASUS including its in-house Aura Sync lighting technology. This means if you've got any other Aura Sync-enabled products (motherboard, etc) then you can tweak your RGB lighting in one easy place. There's also DisplayHDR 600 certification, that's not bad -- but it's not an OLED panel -- remember.

32-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) Fast IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 175*Hz (above 144Hz) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

Fast IPS technology enables a 1ms gray-to-gray response time (GTG) for intense gaming visuals with exceptionally high frame rates

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology combines ASUS ELMB tech with NVIDIA's G-SYNC compatibility, eradicating ghosting and tearing for crisp gaming visuals and excellent frame rates.

G-SYNC enables VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with a professional color gamut provides contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 600 certification.

In 2022, ASUS is still gimping its new ROG Swift PG329Q-W gaming monitor, with a massive lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity -- and hell, not even DisplayPort 1.4 -- instead, we have 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 and 1 x HDMI 2.0 connector. I really don't know why that is the case, and I even double-checked the official specs from ASUS.

The reason? I would say it's because the ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q-W gaming monitor has a native 1440p resolution, which is where DisplayPort 1.2 maxes out (at 144Hz, but we have 175Hz here). DisplayPort 1.4 on the other hand, is capable of 4K @ 144Hz while DisplayPort 2.0 will handle so much more than that it's not funny (4K 240Hz, 8K 120Hz).

ASUS does give you a decent stand for the monitor, with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment available. There's VESA compatibility here too, so you can wall-mount or install the ROG Swift PG329Q-W gaming monitor onto a monitor arm.

There's no pricing or ETA on the ROG Swift PG329Q-W gaming monitor just yet.