ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN: world's first 1440p 360Hz insanity LCD

ASUS has announced a flood of new gaming monitors at CES 2022 with its new ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors in 42-inch and 48-inch sizes, but there's also a world-first 1440p 360Hz display with the introduction of the ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN gaming monitor.

The new ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN gaming monitor rocks a 27-inch 2560x1440 panel, with a blistering 360Hz at its disposal. 1440p + 360Hz is just where it starts: as ASUS made three key innovations in its LCD technology to make sure it is the very fastest gaming monitor that ASUS has ever made.

ASUS includes 3 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector -- another high-end ASUS gaming monitor without HDMI 2.1, which just seems so strange -- especially now that we're in 2022 and this bad boy will sell this year, and well into the coming years... all without HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

ASUS explains: "We call this trio of innovations ultra-fast IPS technology. It's built to crush motion blur and give gamers unprecedented clarity even in the fast-moving battlefields of today's esports competitions. In order to drive down response times, we had to optimize the very structure of the display. Put simply, in an LCD panel, light from the backlight passes through an array of liquid crystals and an RGB filter to create each image on the screen".

"To control how much light goes into the red, green, and blue filters for each pixel, voltage is applied to change the orientation of the individual liquid crystals. Turned one direction, the crystals block the light and the pixel is black. Turned another, the crystals allow all the light through and the pixel is white. When a pixel needs to change color, the liquid crystals twist to allow more or less light to pass through each element of the RGB filter. The amount of time it takes for the liquid crystals to twist from one position to another determines the response time of the LCD panel".

