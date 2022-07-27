All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: AI asked to show an image of the last selfie ever taken on Earth

XMG's new NEO 17 gaming laptop: 1600p 240Hz display + RTX 3080 Ti GPU

XMG's newly developed XMG NEO 17 (M22) laptop: 1600p 240Hz display, mechanical Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile RGB switches.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 8:47 PM CDT
XMG has just teased it will be launching its next-gen XMG NEO 17 (M22) gaming laptop is "coming in August" and it will be the most powerful XMG gaming laptop ever.

The new XMG NEO 17 (M22) gaming laptop will pack a 2560 x 1600 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Inside, XMG will provide a large 99 Wh battery that will provide battery life for all of that powerhouse performance inside of the XMG NEO 17 (M22) gaming laptop.

XMG adds that the NEO 17 gaming laptop is expandable with their innovative XMG OASIS liquid cooling system, which will ensure the CPU + GPU will be as cool as possible inside. We should expect to see the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

XMG explains on their website: "The completely newly developed XMG NEO 17 (M22) is the most powerful XMG laptop ever! Fully exploiting the maximum power limits of its high-end hardware, a first-class cooling system, a 240 Hz fast, high-resolution display (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) in 16:10 format and a 99 Wh battery result in a high-performance package that has been implemented to perfection - expandable with the innovative XMG OASIS liquid cooling system".

"In cooperation with the traditional German manufacturer Cherry, we also present the perfect gaming keyboard with brand new, mechanical Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile RGB switches; delivering exceptional precision".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, xmg.gg

