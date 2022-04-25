XMG STUDIO: high-end desktop PC with Core i9-12900K + GeForce RTX 3090

XMG STUDIO has just unveiled its new desktop PC that was crafted from the ground up for video and audio production -- designed and thoroughly tested, in XMG's words -- for "flawless performance with common software and hardware peripherals".

The new system will pack up to Intel's high-end Core i9-12900K processor, and NVIDIA's also high-end GeForce RTX 3090. There are faster CPUs and GPUs on the market from both companies, with the new Core i9-12900KS and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, but you've still got a helluva lot of silicon power here.

XMG STUDIO is exclusively using the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs which begin at the mid-range Core i5-12600K, through to the high-end Core i9-12900K. Inside, we're looking at the ASUS PRIME Z690-P D4 motherboard, which means you're using DDR4 RAM and not DDR5 RAM.

You can configure the system with between 16GB and 128GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, which will be Corsair's Vengeance LPX series, as well as 3 x M.2 SSDs and 3 x 2.5-inch SSDs with the option for a single 3.5-inch mechanical HDD.

Cooling wise the XMG STUDIO is built inside of the Fractal Design Torrent Compact case, with 2 x 180mm fans with the base configuration including an additional Noctua NF-A 12 x 25 PWM in 120mm on the back. There are also 2 x 120mm fans -- including Noctua's awesome black Chromax version -- which can be mounted on the bottom when you've got a high-end GPU inside for additional cooling.

As for pricing, we're looking at the base configuration -- Core i5-12600K + 16GB DDR4-3200 + 500GB Samsung 980 SSD + 550W Seasonic Focus Plus inside of the Fractal Design Torrent Compact is going to cost you € 1.169 (including 19% VAT) which works out to around $1250 or so.

You've got a huge 3-year warranty on it, too.