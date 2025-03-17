All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Laptops

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with unreleased RTX 5060 Laptop GPU starts at $1999

Razer's new Blade 16 gaming laptop starts at $1999 with RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 APU, 1600p 240Hz OLED, 32GB RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Razer is launching new AMD-powered Blade 16 gaming laptops starting at $1999, featuring NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. The lineup includes models with RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090 GPUs, paired with AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors. Prices range up to $4499, offering various configurations of RAM and SSD storage.

Razer is reportedly preparing a new wave of AMD-powered Blade 16 gaming laptops, which start at $1999 powered by NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

2

In a new leak from @momomo_us on X we''re' learning that the new fleet of Razer Blade 16 gaming laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor (10 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.1GHz) with the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. Razer also has the higher-end Blade 16 gaming laptop with the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, which has a higher-end Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores, 24 threads @ up to 5.1GHz).

Starting at $1999, you'll get the Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and the GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop arrives with a 16-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) OLED panel with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, with 0.2ms response time and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Razer will have the Blade 16 with the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU priced at $2399 (but with 32GB of RAM), and the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU at $2599 (also with 32GB RAM). Up from there, the Blade 16 configured with the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU costs $2999 with 1TB SSD + 32GB RAM, or $3299 with 2TB SSD + 32GB RAM.

From there, the Razer Blade 16 with the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU costs $3799 with 2TB SSD + 64GB of RAM, while the flagship Blade 16 packing a larger 4TB SSD + doubled 64GB of RAM costs $4499 (seems to be a typo on the Blade 16 leak which says $1499, but if the 2TB + 32GB model costs $3799, surely it's another $800 for double the SSD + RAM at $4499, and not $1499 to be clear).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

